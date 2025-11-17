Fort Drum USO expansion brings exciting changes for Soldiers, family members

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum USO underwent an 18-month renovation and expanded its space inside the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum USO underwent an 18-month renovation and expanded its space inside the Heritage Center to provide Soldiers and family members with a “home away from home” environment. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2025) -- It has been several weeks since the reopening of the USO inside Heritage Center following an 18-month renovation project, and Fort Drum community members have found it was worth the wait.



“The feedback we’ve gotten so far is the best reward I could have hoped for,” said Phoebus Lazaridis, Fort Drum USO senior center operations specialist. “Once word got out, we just kept getting smiles and messages of appreciation.”



Lazaridis described the new look as transformative, and the additional space allowed them to create a new gaming center that features arcade games, console and PC game stations, pool tables, a ping pong table and basketball game. The unique lighting system gives the entire area an “arcade” vibe that is separate from the rest of the facility.



“Our brand-new gaming center, with its state-of-the-art LED lighting, blew me away,” Lazaridis said. “More importantly, it has made so many Soldiers happy already, and that motivates me so much to make this a place where they can have fun – whether just relaxing on any given day or as part of one of the many special events and competitions we have planned for next year.”



Another new addition is the KidZone play area.



“We are super excited about this because this was an area we’ve never had before,” said Lorena Currea, USO senior center operations specialist. “This gives parents with little kids the opportunity to come and enjoy the environment.”



Some office space was repurposed for a recording studio, where visitors can play guitar, piano, keyboard and other instruments.



“We also have a revamped and enlarged reading room,” Lazaridis said. “We wanted to have a space that serves not just as the home of our USO Reading Program, but also as a comfortable spot for families who like to be away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the center.”



Lazaridis noted that the special events room now features a 98-inch TV and a 65-inch SMART Board that units and organizations can use to host training events and presentations.



There are multiple lounge areas to watch films, as well as computer stations and a new relaxation and meditation room for people to unwind.



“During the whole process and as we were moving back into this building and seeing it all come together, we got the sense that this is going to be awesome,” Currea said. “We were so excited for the Soldiers and the family members to come into this building for the first time and see all the new additions.”



Currea said the expressions of awe she sees on people’s faces, especially those visiting for the first time, says it all.



“Our main priority is for the center to be a home away from home,” she said. “When they come through those doors, we want to give them that sense of comfort, and a home environment they can enjoy.”



Dotty Woodworth has volunteered with the USO for two years, and from her seat behind the welcome counter she gets to see and hear the reaction of those entering the Heritage Center.



“The people who just came in said this is their favorite place on Fort Drum,” she said. “The best part is watching everybody’s faces when they come in and see the changes.”



In May 2024, the USO staff and volunteers moved their operations to a temporary location – a former combatives facility behind Magrath Sports Complex for the duration of the renovation. In that time, the organization maintained its support for the Fort Drum community, even though some found the facility harder to find.



“We didn’t have a lot of traffic in the beginning due to that,” Currea said. “But I want to say maybe within two months in, they started getting used to the idea we had moved. Even though it was a much smaller space, we made it homey and made it welcoming.”



Lazaridis said they are grateful for the support from the Fort Drum Garrison and 10th Mountain Division (LI) during the renovation and transition back to the Heritage Center, and happy to be open in time for the holidays.



“It’s literally the mission,” he said. “Our hours are simply a formality, and we look forward to expanding them in the coming year with the help of our great volunteers and any community member who wants to join our team. We will do our best to provide a welcoming, festive, and engaging environment for you.”