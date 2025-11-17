First Graduates of Industrial Trades Development Program Deliver Local Talent Your browser does not support the audio element.

September 9 proved to be a pivotal day for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). More than just a successful event, it marked a new beginning and energized the surrounding community.



During a NSWCPD ceremony, the first cohort of ten graduates from the Industrial Trades Development Program (ITDP) crossed a symbolic line, receiving their certificates and command coins, marking the end of 18 months of intensive hands-on training and classroom instruction. These new electrical workers had not only mastered their trades but had also become part of a solution to one of the Navy’s most urgent needs.



The ITDP exists because the Navy and its partners identified a critical gap in skilled trades—one that challenges the strength of the Nation’s industrial base. It was developed to support the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Program, now the Navy’s Talent Pipeline Program (TPP), and is aligned under the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB). ITDP was created through a partnership between NSWCPD and the Skills Initiative and provides a streamlined pathway for Philadelphia residents to access high-demand, cohort-based training and employment. This partnership is a forward-looking strategy to equip the defense and maritime sectors with the expertise necessary to address current challenges and meet future demands.



NSWCPD Administrative/Technical Specialist Stephanie Thomas welcomed the crowd by saying, “Looking around, I see proud faces, smiling families, and a workforce gathered in celebration, not just for a program completed but for the careers launched and futures being built. These graduates have invested in themselves, their futures, and persevered through the challenges of this program."



Thomas highlighted the resilience, technical skill, and confidence gained throughout the program.



“This program is not only about individual growth, but also about meeting mission needs, strengthening our workforce, and ensuring the Navy has the skilled professionals it needs to succeed, both today and in the future,” she said.



The success of this first cohort underscored the importance of the ITDP as a key strategic initiative. By revitalizing the trades workforce through recruiting, hiring, training, and retention, NSWCPD took a significant step toward ensuring the Navy’s industrial base remains strong, skilled, and prepared for the future.



NSWCPD Director of Strategic Planning and Investments Glenn Ward captured the significance of the moment by anchoring the program’s success to Philadelphia’s historic role in naval manufacturing.



“Great Navy Day,” Ward began, recalling how the Navy’s roots sprang from the city’s shipyards. “Pennsylvania is number 1 in the Nation for manufacturing critical equipment for aircraft carriers and submarines. This equipment cannot be built anywhere else. We need it to build the ships and win the wars.”



Ward highlighted the necessity of more blue-collar workers and celebrated the program’s ability to connect local talent to lifelong careers, with 452 employers now part of the Talent Pipeline Program.



“We have a cohort from Philadelphia that wants to work in Philadelphia. These graduates will be part of a lifelong engaged workforce for the future,” Ward said.



The competition for this first cohort was intense. AJ Adams, who leads strategic initiatives for the Skills Initiative, revealed that 370 applicants were vying for just 10 seats.



“People have been cheering you on today and will do so into the future. As you continue your professional journey, lean on those people,” Adams encouraged, emphasizing the graduates’ support network and encouragement.



Anna Bogdanov, the Academic Affairs Director at Orleans Technical College in Philadelphia, commended the students for their sacrifices and praised the higher standards demonstrated by their achievements.



“You have raised the bar of this program,” she said, also presenting certificates from Orleans Technical College. The curriculum was designed to align with the changing needs of the defense and maritime industries.



The celebration became especially meaningful when graduates shared their own stories. Yolanda Brown reflected, “My experience has been a great one. I will recommend this program to anyone. I wanted to learn a trade, and I did.”



Fellow graduate Ryan Crabill, now an electrician, summed up his journey: “This program allowed me to grow. And I want to keep growing.” Their words reflected a journey from ambition to achievement, symbolizing a transformation that supports not just personal growth but also long-term economic opportunity.



NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, SES, spoke with heartfelt pride, noting, “You graduates are fulfilling the vision and goals of the program. You are an asset to this command. I am proud to be here and see the lives impacted by the vision people had four years ago.”



“This offers secure employment to Philadelphia residents. This partnership positions Philadelphia as a role model. And you are role models to solve the trade labor shortage,” Thijs continued. “I can't say enough about how proud I am of the collective team. You have realized the opportunity given, and there is more in your future. This is the start of your careers and the future you are building here.”



At the heart of the ITDP is the Skills Initiative, a workforce development program whose cohort-based, employer-driven training models have been refined for nearly 15 years under the strategic guidance of University City District. Originally launched as the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, the program has become one of the Nation’s highest-performing workforce intermediaries, building customized talent solutions that connect unemployed Philadelphians with employers seeking specialized skills. Ninety-five percent of Skills Initiative participants are connected to employment upon successful program completion—a testament to the collaborative’s effectiveness and enduring commitment to narrowing the opportunity gap in the city.



The first ten graduates are Tahir Abdul-Hadi, Branden Muir, Stefan Schein, Yolanda Brown, Andrew Butler, Justin Holmes, Ryan Crabill, Wayne Fuller, Rassunako Person, and Ronaldo Turcios Acosta. Each is a resident of Philadelphia.



The collective achievement of the first cohort offered a glimpse of a strengthened workforce, a resilient Philadelphia, and a Navy whose industrial base is more skilled and future-ready than ever. Great Navy days are built with vision, with partnership, and with promise realized—one graduate, one family, one career at a time.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. The NSWCPD is also the lead organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.