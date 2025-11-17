Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds September 2025 ‘walking town hall’ with installation housing residents, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command staff and other garrison members...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command staff and other garrison members participate in a “walking town hall” event Sept. 24, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The town hall allowed for Fort McCoy leaders to meet directly with installation housing residents to gain feedback and answer questions. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

On Sept. 24, Fort McCoy leaders and representatives with the housing contractor Cadence Communities took to the streets to hold the post’s first “walking town hall” where they met with South Post Housing community members to address concerns and ask questions.



Participating in the effort were Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major; Maj. Zachary W. Daugherty, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Zach Hynes, Fort McCoy Housing Division chief with the Directorate of Public Works; and others. Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, also attended the town hall to learn more about Fort McCoy housing.



The town hall started off with a familiarization of a Fort McCoy housing unit to the attendees by Hynes and the Cadence Communities representative. Following that, the group began walking through a pre-determined route in the housing area to meet with residents.



The first main stop included meeting with family members at a housing area playground. That was followed with several stops at residences to talk with residents about any questions they might have for post leaders about the housing area, and more.



At each stop they received feedback and walked away with information to follow-up on for the residents. Hynes said the overall effort was very productive.



“I believe that the event when very well,” Hynes said. “This type of activity strengthens relationships within the community and provides an opportunity for leadership and the residents to have candid and personal conversations.”



Riddle also said the walking town hall accomplished productive results.



“This went very well, particularly for it being the first time a town hall was done like this,” Riddle said.



