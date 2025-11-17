Oregon ESGR Volunteers Strengthen Employer Support for Guard and Reserve Members

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Leanne Babcock serves as Oregon ESGR’s Employer Outreach Director, the Oregon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Leanne Babcock serves as Oregon ESGR’s Employer Outreach Director, the Oregon Air National Guard’s Director of Logistics, and a part-time employee with the City of Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Department. see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. — For Leanne Babcock, balancing a demanding schedule and a deep commitment to serving veterans is second nature. Like many Guard and Reserve personnel, Babcock wears many hats in the civilian and military world. Babcock is the Oregon ESGR’s Employer Outreach Director, the Oregon Air National Guard’s Director of Logistics, and a part-time employee for the City of Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Department. Babcock lives the mission she promotes every day.



In 2021, Babcock returned from deployment, and her job, with the City of Hillsboro, bringing her experience as a “citizen Airman” into her community by forming an Employee Affinity Group for Veteran and Military-Connected personnel. She said the transition from military to civilian work highlights the value Guard and Reserve members bring to Oregon’s workforce.



“If you’ve spent time in uniform, you know the challenge of balancing military and civilian life,” Babcock said. “It’s important to be represented in your community as the kind of valuable asset any employer would want to hire and retain.”



Guard and Reserve members bring leadership, discipline, and problem-solving skills to their civilian careers. Qualities that benefit workplaces across the state.



The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program, depends on volunteers like Babcock to build relationships with employers and ensure that service members are supported at work.



“The volunteer force is what gives ESGR its reach,” Babcock said. “We build relationships in every community where Guard and Reserve members live and work.”



Her outreach includes working with human resources teams and local employers to resolve potential workplace concerns early and promote understanding of military service obligations.



“My hope is that when employers are hiring, they recognize the value of military experience,” she said. “If they take the time to ask about it, they’ll see how much it benefits their organization.”



That message was reinforced at the 2025 Oregon Labor Summit, hosted by the Oregon Military Department at the Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Salem. The event brought together service members, educators, and industry partners to strengthen connections between military training and civilian workforce opportunities.



The summit highlighted how Guard and Reserve members bring high-value skills to Oregon’s economy through hands-on demonstrations and partnerships with career and technical education programs, including SkillsUSA and the Oregon Department of Education.



During the event, Gov. Tina Kotek praised the Guard’s role in bridging the gap between military service and civilian careers.



“Beyond supporting careers and filling critical workforce gaps, we are proving that serving your country and building your future are not separate paths. They are part of the same mission, and I fully support that,” Kotek said.



Oregon ESGR Chair Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Cecil Owens, who officially assumed leadership on Oct. 1, said the summit reflects ESGR’s purpose connecting employers and service members for mutual success.



“Oregon ESGR exists to make sure service members can focus on their mission without worrying about their jobs,” Owens said. “Employer support and volunteer outreach are the backbone of what we do.”



Babcock also works for the veteran-owned Dauntless Wine Company and runs their non-profit arm, the Dauntless Veteran Foundation. From her hometown to the Guard, her message remains the same: strong employer relationships are essential to supporting those who serve.



“At the end of the day, this work helps everyone — the military, employers, and Oregon communities,” Babcock said.



Employers, service members, and families can learn more or request support at www.esgr.mil/OR