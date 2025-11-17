Defender to the End: MWD Misha Retires After Eight Years of Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

Military Working Dog Misha, officially retired June 10 after more than eight years of distinguished service with the 88th Security Forces Squadron.



Born Feb. 28, 2016, Misha entered the Air Force's MWD program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, where she completed detection and patrol training. She arrived at Wright-Patt in February 2019 and quickly became a key member of the installation's K-9 team.



Throughout her career, Misha supported more than 3,000 anti-terrorism foot patrols, logged approximately 5,000 hours in explosive detection, and participated in 86 U.S. Secret Service missions. Her deployments included support to Kuwait in 2020 and operations in India. She also contributed to more than 100 K-9 demonstrations, building trust with local communities and showcasing the Air Force's security mission.



“Misha conducted more than 100 canine demonstrations for military members, families and the local community,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Uhl, 88 SFS commander. “She served as an ambassador for the security forces mission and strengthened public trust.”



Misha was often described as a “push-button” dog, obedient, focused and precise, making her one of the most skilled dogs in the kennel. Whether responding to a bomb threat, patrolling the flightline, or engaging in community demos, Misha worked with heart.



“She is not just a canine,” said Uhl. “She’s a protector, a teammate, and she is a defender.”



Senior Airman Henry Vernon, Misha’s final handler, only spent a few months working with her, but the bond formed quickly.



“She was perfect with my pace. It just clicked,” he said. “Every time we ran a problem, there were no issues. My trainers saw it too, they said we were a perfect match.”



Though Vernon didn’t get to deploy with Misha long-term, they completed a TDY mission together and spent countless hours training and patrolling the base.



While Misha specialized in explosives detection, her presence was just as valuable when supporting security forces during non-compliant incidents. Military working dogs can often de-escalate tense situations with nothing more than their presence.



As Misha approached retirement, handlers began preparing her for life outside the K-9 working dog collar by introducing her to new environments, people and even other dogs.



“She’s very sweet, kind, and loving,” said Kyle Runk, Misha’s former handler who is now adopting her. “I’m grateful to the Air Force for the opportunity to bring her home.”



Runk and Misha spent three years together, forming a bond that went beyond the uniform. Together, they logged thousands of hours in service, including eight Secret Service missions. Now, he’ll ensure she gets the loving retirement she’s earned.



“She took my heart when I was her handler,” Runk said. “I knew I wanted to adopt her when it came time.”



As Misha transitions from her working harness to a collar, cozy bed and toys, her legacy remains woven into the fabric of Wright-Patterson’s security forces team: a four-legged defender whose service and spirit will not be forgotten.