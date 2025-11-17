Photo By Kayla White | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Jeremiah Henderson and Religious Affairs Airman Staff...... read more read more Photo By Kayla White | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Jeremiah Henderson and Religious Affairs Airman Staff Sgt. Zachary Jackson look out at Camp Simba, where they are deployed under the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Manda Bay Kenya, on Jan. 30, 2025. Together, they facilitate community events, lead worship services for diverse faiths, and advise commanders on religious accommodation – all while ensuring the free exercise of religion for everyone at Camp Simba. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kayla White) see less | View Image Page

Building Community and Impacting Lives Your browser does not support the audio element.

Central to every military mission is the need to sustain not just operations, but the people who carry them out. For six months, Chaplain Capt. Jeremiah Henderson and Staff Sgt. Zachary Jackson, a religious affairs airman with the 88th Air Base Wing, served at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya, providing spiritual and emotional care, community support, and spending significant time building relationships with those on and off base.



Military chaplains hold an important dual responsibility: protecting the free exercise of religion and supporting the moral, ethical and emotional well-being of service members. In remote, high-stress environments like Camp Simba, their presence is essential to maintaining morale and unity.



“We were there to walk with people, meet them where they were and remind them, they mattered,” Henderson said.

Chaplains Henderson and Jackson arrived prepared to serve. Picking up where the departing chaplains left off, they quickly shaped their efforts around the needs of the joint force by supporting Airmen, Soldiers, Marines and special operations teams through a welcoming environment of worship, counseling, and both religious and nonreligious programs.



The chaplains supported diverse faith traditions by facilitating services, establishing a Muslim prayer room, coordinating Catholic Mass with a local Kenyan priest, and leading pluralistic spiritual hours with the Kenyan Defense Forces. Weekly Bible studies, a women’s fellowship group, and informal pagan discussion circles provided space for people of all backgrounds to connect and reflect.



Outside of worship, the chaplains introduced a variety of programs designed to enhance daily life at Camp Simba. They led leadership development courses, taught Financial Peace University, and supported language classes in Swahili, Spanish, and French. Partnering with base agencies, they hosted trivia nights, organized a soccer tournament, and fostered meaningful cultural exchange. One highlight was their praise band joining forces with Kenyan musicians for a joint service—the first of its kind at the camp.



Working alongside helping agencies, including Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, Equal Opportunity Office and medical, the duo launched “Simba Cares,” a weekly initiative delivering snacks, drinks and encouragement to those working the perimeter towers protecting the base. During the holidays, they spearheaded Christmas outreach, delivering care packages to troops and working with Kenyan chaplains to distribute supplies to orphanages and prisons.



The support extended beyond the base’s boundary. Through partnerships with nongovernmental organizations such as [Water Mission](https://www.google.com/aclk?sa=L&pf=1&ai=DChsSEwiUuryVxYORAxWEKEQIHT1iHd0YACICCAEQABoCZHo&co=1&ase=2&gclid=CjwKCAiAuIDJBhBoEiwAxhgyFqSVDN_HehQHOIWnU9672foq1U5ecArtgk9SZ0lxvNZDMdLp9EbtyBoCsAgQAvD_BwE&cid=CAASugHkaPgTOkEkba7LBn6jBnhZXT-NNmyap4b0YOJLo0rghZQ_XNXL_gCEIksP_seF8rl7ApNc7SLNr1s1ZwN2NpayxVNMN4UhxyYh6tY8oYNmyRcbaMAJn9hPnjnIUPIGZiHkEJQniv8mednenugERLdJofXdIgg3KFtu6kglwmzC6q5WZ-x2pB4TUj0tDuzwf0_x34tYDswn-QMkTgTZZG_vtOrdH1zQvl5drnQnvp2L-A_XxrFcDSfZtQ8&cce=2&category=acrcp_v1_32&sig=AOD64_1dCb9myG9uE9rT4YSMQeSa0N-XNQ&q&nis=4&adurl=https://www.wateraid.org/us/?c_src%3Dna-23-bau-ppc%26c_src2%3Dggr-sem%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D710238902%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD8MTORJMLub_g79AyBi5y_7KmERd%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAuIDJBhBoEiwAxhgyFqSVDN_HehQHOIWnU9672foq1U5ecArtgk9SZ0lxvNZDMdLp9EbtyBoCsAgQAvD_BwE&ved=2ahUKEwi5-LWVxYORAxV4JUQIHUZJGEYQ0Qx6BAgIEAE) and [World Vision](https://www.worldvision.org/), the chaplains explored sustainable water solutions for local communities and conducted humanitarian outreach missions to schools and villages.



“We were everywhere the people were,” Jackson said. “In the towers, at the gates, on the flight line. Whether it was a sports tournament or a conversation over lunch, we were there to support however we could.”



By the end of the deployment, the chapel had become a vibrant center of care and connection. Its space was expanded to meet growing demand, and the chaplain team helped inspire murals across the base that reflected shared values. They also ensured a smooth transition by passing on key programs to the incoming team with clear continuity plans.



The installation commander praised their presence and efforts, calling them the most instrumental team in building community, international partnerships and boosting morale across the camp. Whether mediating team conflicts, celebrating faith or delivering Girl Scout Cookies on Christmas Day, their work left a lasting impression.

“It reminded me of the why,” Henderson said. “This work is about people. That’s the mission. And when we care for people well, everything else follows.”



Three months have passed since their return, but the mission did not end in Africa. Today, chaplains Henderson and Jackson continue their work at [Wright-Patterson Air Force Base](https://www.wpafb.af.mil/), carrying the same spirit of purpose and care. Their approach is deliberate and personal. They focus on building community, strengthening relationships across the installation and doing what they can to make each day a little better than the one before.



The [Wright-Patterson AFB Chaplain Corps](https://www.wpafb.af.mil/Units/hc1/) stands ready to support all Airmen and their families. Offices are in Area A at 5030 Pearson Road, Building 219, and in Area B at 2130 Fifth Street, Room 014, Lower Level.