Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Sgt. Abdiel Aponte, a Military Police Officer with the 215th Military Police Detachment, 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and a German Military Police Officer approach the vehicle after initiating a traffic stop during multinational joint patrol training, Nov. 18, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. U.S. Military Police units integrate with allied and partner nation forces through joint operations and training scenarios that build trust, standardize procedures, and strengthen collective security. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

215th Military Police Detachment Conducts Joint Patrols with German Military Police in Romania

MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – The power of partnership persists between the U.S Army Military Police and the German Military Police. Soldiers from the 215th Military Police Detachment, partnered with German Military Police to conduct multinational joint patrol training, Nov. 18, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania. This training scenario built trust, standardized procedures, and strengthened collective security.



“The most important part of working with host nations is learning their culture, their techniques, their way of work, how to share information, and the discipline we acquire from them,” said 1st Lt. Gamalier Rosario, an Operations Officer for the 215th Military Police Detachment. “Our patrols always pick up something new every shift that we share with the Romanians, Germans, and French.”



The 215th Military Police Detachment regularly integrates with Allied and partner nation forces on MKAB through joint operations and training which allows for increased interoperability. The most recent training consisted of U.S. and German Military Police Soldiers conducting security checks, patrolling the installation, and sharing law enforcement methods. While patrolling the installation, they conducted a simulated traffic stop to test standard operating procedures. The goal of the training scenario was to increase collaboration, exchange policing techniques, and build trust with partner nations.



Rosario also expressed how this type of training is beneficial for both Soldiers on patrol and those tasked with investigations while deployed.



“This mobilization has helped the patrol officers develop new techniques of law enforcement in real life. They've been exposed to situations they had never thought of…they’ve had critical situations they had to handle, ” stated Rosario. "Our investigation team has also learned how to conduct investigations and how to adhere to the laws here.”



Sgt. Abdiel Apontel, a Military Police Soldier with the 215th Military Police Detachment, details the value of communication with partner nations and how it positively impacts law enforcement operations.



“By enhancing communication with our partner nations we also create that sort of friendship and trust between us,” stated Aponte.



The 215th Military Police Detachment and German Military Police continue to conduct joint patrols in order to build partnerships, overcome language barriers, and improve communication to ensure the safety and security of the U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea.