USAG Rheinland-Pfalz welcomes new senior enlisted leader

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Rivera took responsibility as the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz senior enlisted leader in a change of responsibility ceremony at Daenner Kaserne Oct . 9.



Rivera assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, who served as the garrison’s top enlisted leader and adviser since Oct. 2023. Wrensch retires after 22 years in the U.S. Army following this assignment.



Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, passed the unit’s colors from Wrensch to Rivera during the ceremony, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to the other.



Higgins said that while civilians make up the primary workforce at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, the Noncommissioned Officer Corps provides the discipline, wisdom and care needed for that workforce to thrive.



“The NCO Corps is the backbone of our Army, a combat multiplier that ensures readiness, bridges command and execution, and leads with compassion and resolve,” Higgins said. “Command Sergeant Major Raymond Wrensch has been that backbone for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, and I am confident that CSM Rivera will lead with the same integrity, compassion and excellence. Your leadership will be a tremendous asset to our mission, and I look forward to soldiering alongside you to continue serve this incredible community.”



As the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj., Rivera supports the garrison commander in the day-to-day operations of the garrison, offering advice, sharing the enlisted perspective and connecting garrison leadership to senior enlisted leaders at more than 20 tenant units across 26 sites in Southwest Germany.



“I’m honored to serve as the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz,” Rivera said. “This role represents a profound responsibility to our Soldiers, Families, and civilians, and I’m sincerely excited for the opportunity to contribute to the strength and readiness of this community.”



Wrensch said Rivera is a “perfect fit” to lead and advise the garrison’s Soldiers and families.



“You’re getting a phenomenal team,” Wrensch said. “Take it easy on them and remember, garrison activities are a Zone 2 run, move at a steady beat and react when needed.”



Rivera said he’s looking forward to supporting the commander’s vision and upholding the highest standards of professionalism at the garrison.



“We’re going to make sure our garrison remains a place where people feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive,” he said.



Rivera previously served as the Senior Enlisted Artillery Trainer for Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Command Sergeant Major for 3rd Battalion 6th Field Army and Fire Support Element Sergeant Major for the 2nd Infantry Combined Division, Camp Humphreys, Korea.



Rivera holds a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development awarded by the Army Command and General Staff College. He has also completed the Army Recruiter Course, Battle Staff NCO Course, Master Fitness, Air Assault, Airborne and Jump Master Course training. He is a graduate of Class 70 of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.



