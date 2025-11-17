U.S. Marines deploy to Finland for Baltic Sea Exercise

Photo By Cpl. Apollo Wilson | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Philip McLaughlin, a motor vehicle operator with Combat...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Apollo Wilson | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Philip McLaughlin, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, supervises the movement of a logistics vehicle systems replacement during port operations as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Dragsvik, Finland, Oct. 22, 2025. Tasked with a critical logistics role, the port operations group is delivering mission-essential equipment to forces during FW25. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. McLaughlin is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson) see less | View Image Page

United Sates Marines and Sailors, operating as Marine Rotational Force – Europe, will participate in Finland’s annual maritime exercise Freezing Winds 25 throughout the Baltic Sea region November to December 2025.



The exercise will include U.S. Marine Corps forces form II Marine Expeditionary Force deployed from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. Marines will integrate with the Finnish Nylands Brigade to enable combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals within the Gulf of Finland. Combat Logistics Battalion - 6 will lead U.S. participation in the exercise to rehearse contested logistics concepts that enable NATO success and effective deterrence. Other military participants include forces from Sweden and Estonia.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe Commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley said the exercise is an important element of Finland’s leadership since their accession into NATO. “The U.S. Marine Corps is committed to enabling Finland’s defense capabilities and enhancing its role as a key contributor to regional security and NATO,” Shipley said. “By collaborating with Finland, we are building a more comprehensive understanding of the maritime environment. This enhances our collective ability to maintain sea control and deter potential threats in the Baltic.”



The exercise will feature an array of field training ranging from platoon-level live-fire, an amphibious assault, maritime strikes, and aviation sorties. The exercise is designed to increase interoperability and enhance strategic and tactical cooperation between Finland’s Navy and U.S. Forces. Marines, exercising Stand-in-Forces concepts from Marine Corps Force Design, will be positioned forward, shoulder-to-shoulder with members of Finland’s Navy and other NATO members participating in the exercise.



Exercise Freezing Winds 25 is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance.



Imagery and video of military operations can be found on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at [https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FreezingWinds](https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FreezingWinds). Media with questions about the exercise or a desire to embed with U.S. Marines should contact U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Zackary Leuthardt at [Zackary.leuthardt@usmc.mil](mailto:Zackary.leuthardt@usmc.mil).