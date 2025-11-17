US Indo-Pacific command officials, FSM representatives partner to enhance regional security, increase defense, deterrence during Joint Committee Meeting Your browser does not support the audio element.

Representatives from the U.S. military and Federated States of Micronesia government held a semi-annual bilateral Joint Committee Meeting at the Pohnpei Port Authority conference hall, Nov. 19.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, Indo-Pacific Command senior military official for the Federated States of Micronesia and commander, Joint Task Force – Micronesia, along with the U.S. Ambassador to the FSM Jennifer Johnson, led the delegation for the meeting in Pohnpei State.



The objective of these meetings is to ensure U.S. and FSM collaboration to identify and prioritize significant, near-term actions within the framework of the Compact of Free Association to address key concerns related to security and defense responsibilities, with a focus on fostering sustainable solutions and measurable progress.



Lasky delivered opening remarks and reaffirmed America’s unwavering commitment to defense and deterrence as essential pillars of national and global security amidst evolving regional threats. He emphasized the importance of readiness, strategic partnerships and advanced capabilities, and highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen military preparedness to ensure a robust deterrence posture.



“Our meetings play a crucial role in strengthening the partnerships and fostering the collaboration,” Lasky said. “By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, these gatherings help build trust, enhance communication, and ensure a unified approach to addressing emerging threats. Such cooperation not only bolsters our collective security but also reinforces the commitment of all parties to maintaining peace and stability in an increasingly complex global environment.”



In her opening remarks, Ambassador Johnson assured FSM counterparts by stating, “We remain fully committed to our shared security responsibilities under the Compact and to strengthening the trust that underpins our partnership.”



The agenda included briefs from both U.S. representatives and FSM agencies with vital discussions surrounding four lines of effort – homeland defense; internal security; maritime security and maritime domain awareness; and disaster preparedness and community resiliency building.



This session also focused on strengthening security and stability in the region with discussions about threats to cyber security and maritime security; law enforcement requirements; and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.



Additionally, the committee discussed ongoing defense site projects in Yap State and timelines associated with the environmental requirements for each. These proposed projects include the construction of Seabee warehouses, improvements to the Yap seaport and upgrades to the Yap airport. All three of these projects are vital to the regional stability and security of the FSM and the operational capabilities for both the regional military and FSM communities.



The JCM is in accordance with the COFA Title III: Security and Defense Relations and promotes ongoing dialogue between nations for the purpose of enhancing security and defense responsibilities in the region. The meeting is supported by inter-agency departments and units to include the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Air Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and many others.