Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, prepares to land at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2025. As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena remains central to Agile Combat Employment initiatives, providing a forward platform for U.S. forces to project power and maintain operational momentum across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

New Jersey F-16s round out latest U.S. fighter rotation at Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — The arrival of F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, on Oct. 18, 2025, marks the completion of the latest U.S. Air Force fighter rotation to the Indo-Pacific.



During the deployment, the “Jersey Devils” will operate alongside F-35As from the 4th EFS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and the 356th EFS, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Together, these rotational forces will strengthen regional deterrence and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to preserving peace, stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



While the F-35 brings stealth and advanced sensors to the fight, the F-16’s agility and combat-tested versatility will make it a vital complement to Kadena’s evolving mission.



Throughout the rotation, the 119th EFS will train with the 18th Wing’s operations and maintenance groups and will work alongside joint and allied partners across the theater to hone tactics for real-world contingencies.



“Our deployment to Kadena will enhance the Air Force’s ability to respond across the Indo-Pacific with speed and precision,” said Lt. Col. Eric Emerson, 119th EFS commander. “The experience of our Citizen-Airmen coupled with the F-16s versatility, brings a balance of power, adaptability, and reach that ensures our team can support any mission—air superiority, strike, or defense—whenever called upon.”



As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena Air Base will remain central to Agile Combat Employment initiatives, providing a forward platform for U.S. forces to project power and maintain operational momentum across the region.



Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan regarding noise abatement. All visiting aircrews are briefed on local noise abatement procedures, and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to limit local impacts.



Modernizing airpower in the Indo-Pacific remains a top Department of War priority. Fighter rotations at Kadena ensure a continuous, credible presence: sustaining today’s mission while preparing for the future arrival of the F-15EX Eagle II.



The rotation of advanced fighters through Kadena maintains a persistent and potent U.S. presence: ready to respond decisively, deter aggression, and shape the future of air dominance in the Pacific.



As the “Jersey Devils” settle into their mission, Kadena once again stands at the crossroads of readiness and resolve—where America’s airpower meets its enduring promise to protect peace through strength.