F-35s strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower at Kadena

Four F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, fly over at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2025. While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the 4th EFS will work in conjunction with additional heavy, reconnaissance, and fourth and fifth generation fighter assets that are both augmented to and stationed at Kadena to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — F-35A Lightning IIs from the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, landed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2025, reinforcing the U.S. Air Force’s lethal and agile fighter presence in the Indo-Pacific.



The 4th EFS joins F-35As from the 356th EFS, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, strengthening regional airpower, while underscoring America’s commitment to peace, stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Both squadrons will integrate with the 18th Wing’s operations and maintenance groups to enhance readiness and interoperability with U.S. allies and partners across the region.



“The Fightin’ Fuujins are ready to train with the 18th Wing and demonstrate the versatility our F-35s bring to Kadena’s collective capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Adam Thompson, 4th EFS commander. “Our relevance here is to enhance a fully integrated, reliable force prepared to respond whenever and wherever needed.”



As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena Air Base serves as a central hub for Agile Combat Employment, enabling U.S. forces to project power rapidly and operate seamlessly throughout the Indo-Pacific.



“This deployment expands our operational reach and provides our Airmen valuable opportunities to train with key allies and partners,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Curran, 356th EFS commander. “We’re proud to bring the Demons to Kadena.”



The F-35A is the Air Force’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter, combining stealth, sensor fusion, and unmatched situational awareness with exceptional agility and multirole capability. Its adaptability gives commanders decisive, survivable options across the full spectrum of operations.



Continuous fighter rotations at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains ready to deliver credible, lethal airpower to deter aggression and maintain stability throughout the region.



Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan regarding noise abatement. All visiting aircrews are briefed on local noise abatement procedures, and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to limit local impacts.