Photo By Pfc. Jose Nunez | U.S. Army Spc. Eben Robinson, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 25th...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jose Nunez | U.S. Army Spc. Eben Robinson, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, clearing debris left from training during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01 at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Nov. 16, 2025. His efforts align with the Army’s goal to minimize its impact on the land it trains on and protect natural and cultural resources for future generations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez) see less | View Image Page

JPMRC restores Hawaiian lands Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division conducted comprehensive cleanup operations across Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) and Oahu following the conclusion of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to environmental stewardship, land conservation, and responsible training practices throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

As the dust settled from the large-scale combat training scenarios that defined the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01, Soldiers from multiple units within the 25th Infantry Division shifted their focus from tactical operations to the essential task of restoring the land on which they had trained. The cleanup effort critical to maintaining the integrity and long-term sustainability of Hawaiian land saw Soldiers combing through training lanes, vehicle staging areas, and firing points to ensure that trash, debris, and training residue were removed.

The operation underscored one of the Army’s core responsibilities in Hawaii: protecting the natural environment, respecting cultural sites, and sustaining the ecosystems that support local communities.

Throughout the cleanup, Army leaders emphasized that environmental responsibility is not just a requirement—it is a reflection of discipline, professionalism, and respect. Officers and NCOs reinforced to junior Soldiers that the ability to fight and train effectively must always be paired with the responsibility of leaving the area clean. This mindset is fundamental to sustaining long-term readiness in Hawaii and maintaining trust with surrounding communities.

The Soldiers collected discarded items such as expended blank ammunition casings, packaging materials, field rations and any foreign objects that could disrupt wildlife habitats or degrade the natural landscape.

The Army works closely with environmental specialists, cultural resource managers, and local partners to reduce ecological impact at every stage of training. These cleanup efforts demonstrate that conservation is not an afterthought—it is embedded into planning, execution, and recovery. By caring for the land, the Army helps safeguard rare species, protect culturally significant areas, and preserve Hawaii’s natural resources. By tending to the land with care, Soldiers uphold a lasting partnership with the Hawaiian community and protect the training environment for the next generation of service members.

JPMRC 26-01 brought together U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint enablers to train across jungle, volcanic, and archipelagic terrain—an essential capability for operations in the Indo-Pacific. Soldiers’ deliberate cleanup efforts reinforce the Army’s long-term goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific through responsible, sustainable training practices that safeguard the land for future generations.

Through disciplined restoration, respect for the Hawaiian environment, and unwavering commitment to conservation, Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division continue to demonstrate that readiness and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand.