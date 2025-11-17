11th Combat Air Base Squadron Conducts Deployed Flu Vaccination to Bolster Force Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- The 11th Combat Air Base Squadron conducted a deployed flu vaccination operation on Oct. 7, aimed at maintaining force health and mission readiness by providing Airmen with access to influenza vaccines.



The operation ensured personnel were protected against potential illness and supported the 11th Air Task Force’s ability to respond rapidly to mission requirements while deployed.



11th ATF members have been deployed to the Pacific since July, serving as the first Air Force air task force to deploy and integrating with Allies, partners and other Air Force units across the region to advance INDOPACOM priorities.



“This event directly supported force health protection and keeping our Airmen in the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Soto, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron medical technician. “Collectively with the 36th Medical Group and host wing efforts, we are very close to reaching 100% vaccination rate 13 weeks ahead of schedule.”



During the operation, the medical team rapidly established a Point of Dispensing (POD) site, testing their ability to coordinate logistics and manage patient flow under deployed conditions. Collaboration between leadership, medical staff and the local unit ensured a steady flow of 11th



ATF personnel through the POD and highlighted the task force’s ability to meet mission-critical objectives. Overall, the medical team administered 187 influenza shots to deployed Airmen. Additionally, the team assisted with the 36th MDG’s own flu pod, administering vaccines to Airmen stationed at Andersen.



“Communication and cooperation with the host unit was imperative to meeting flu season immunization goals, from organizing the flu lines to the coordination of members' attendance,” said Soto. “The 11th ATF flu line was organized and staffed by the 11th CABS medical team, logistics supported by the 36th MDG, and facilities graciously offered by the Air Force Reserve Center 624th Aerospace Medicine Flight.”



By prioritizing preventive care even while deployed, the 11th ATF proved that they will maintain a fit and ready force. The success of the flu drive showcased the adaptability of the deployed unit to meet and exceed Air Force standards.