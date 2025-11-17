Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | U.S. service members and partner nation firefighters break the window of a disabled...... read more read more Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | U.S. service members and partner nation firefighters break the window of a disabled vehicle during exercise CENTAM SMOKE at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Nov. 4, 2025. The purpose of CENTAM SMOKE is to increase Joint Task Force-Bravo’s crisis response readiness and validate partner nation emergency response capabilities through fire and emergency preparedness events. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Berumen) see less | View Image Page

JTF-Bravo hosted 20th iteration of CENTAM SMOKE Exercise

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – Joint Task Force-Bravo hosted the 20th iteration of Exercise CENTAM SMOKE at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, from Nov. 3–7, 2025.



Firefighters from the 612th Air Base Squadron, Joint Task Force-Bravo, and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Marines led the training exercise that included 28 partner nation participants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Columbia, and Belize.



Hands-on training consisted of various events, including vehicle extraction, rescue techniques, and structural and aircraft live fire scenarios.



The realistic in-classroom and hands-on training prepare participants for any future situation and provided partner nation miliary firefighters the opportunity to train with U.S. forces to exercise mutual emergency management, protocols, and procedures.



For over 18 years, Exercise CENTAM SMOKE has trained approximately 1,000 firefighters from Honduras, Jamaica, Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize and Panama, increasing JTF-Bravo’s crisis response readiness and validating partner nation emergency response capabilities through fire and emergency preparedness events.



Multinational exercises like CENTAM SMOKE increase interoperability and partner nation capabilities, reflecting JTF-Bravo’s steadfast commitment to friendship, partnership, and solidarity throughout Central America.



For imagery on this iteration of CENTAM SMOKE, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/centamsmoke26. For more information on Joint Task Force-Bravo, visit our official website at https://www.jtfb.southcom.mil/.