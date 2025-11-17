JPMRC brings big booms Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division (25th ID), demonstrated the integration of long-range reconnaissance drones with precision rocket systems during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 26-01 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2025.

The training showcased how modern reconnaissance and strike capabilities are being synchronized to increase lethality, precision, and speed in large-scale combat operations across the Indo-Pacific region.

During the exercise, B Battery Soldiers employed the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, in coordination with Long-Range Reconnaissance Drones to identify, track, and engage simulated enemy targets across the rugged terrain of Hawaii’s largest training area. The drones provided real-time video and targeting data, giving fire direction teams immediate situational awareness and reducing the time from detection to destruction.

“We are proving integration of long-range reconnaissance drones with our HIMARS systems,” said Maj. Andrea Swett, operations officer for 2nd Battalion. “This capability enhances our ability to strike targets quickly and accurately across extended distances.”

By linking aerial reconnaissance platforms with precision rocket artillery, Soldiers were able to replicate conditions they might encounter in future multi-domain operations. The training also tested communication networks, sensor-to-shooter timelines, and the coordination required between reconnaissance and fires elements in dispersed environments.

“This type of training allows us to refine our targeting process and push the boundaries of what our systems can achieve together,” Swett said. “It’s about being able to see farther, decide faster, and deliver effects with precision when and where they’re needed.”

The JPMRC rotation is the Army’s premier training event in the Pacific, providing units across the 25th Infantry Division and joint partners a realistic and demanding environment to prepare for large-scale combat operations. The event brings together U.S. Army, joint, and multinational forces to build interoperability, enhance readiness, and validate warfighting concepts tailored for the Indo-Pacific theater.

“JPMRC provides realistic training allowing us to be ready to fight and win in the Indo-Pacific,” Swett said. “Every rotation strengthens our Soldiers’ ability to operate with partners and respond decisively in any environment.”

The 25th ID continues to focus on innovation and readiness through emerging technologies like unmanned aerial systems, networked sensors, and precision fires integration. The lessons learned from exercises such as JPMRC contribute directly to the Army’s modernization goals and ensure the division remains prepared to support operations anywhere in the Pacific.

As the Tropic Lightning Division advances its training and technology initiatives, exercises like this highlight how Soldiers are adapting to meet the demands of future warfare.