Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Chippewa River Diversion Dam sediment removal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for proposed channel rehabilitation for the Chippewa River Diversion Dam in Chippewa County, Minnesota.



The Corps of Engineers is proposing to remove sediment that’s accumulated over more than 20 years within the low flow channel which is a component of the Chippewa River Diversion Dam. This work is needed to restore the channel so the dam can continue to function as designed.



The project would involve excavation along 1,200 linear feet of the low flow channel with materials being stockpiled in one or two nearby designated placement sites. Construction is planned to occur over one field season during low flows, lasting up to six weeks. Work months would be August through December. The excavation work will be completed by the district’s maintenance and repair staff and timing is dependent on funding.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than Dec. 21. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



