NSSC Welcomes Return of Furloughed Workforce After 42-Day Shutdown

NATICK, Mass. — The Natick Soldier Systems Center welcomed back hundreds of civilian employees Nov. 13 following a 42-day federal furlough, praising their resilience, professionalism and critical role in restoring full installation operations. Lt. Col. Gregory Kozlowski, USAG Natick commander, said the return of the workforce marks “a long-awaited and deeply appreciated reunion,” noting that the absence of civilian personnel was felt across every corner of the installation. “Our furloughed teammates were greatly missed,” Kozlowski said. “This installation runs on the expertise of the civilians who form the backbone of our mission. Their knowledge, their dedication and their mastery of their craft cannot be replicated. Having them back is not only essential - it’s a reason to celebrate.” During the furlough, several systems, services and operations across the garrison were paused or reduced. “Those that were working throughout the furlough shouldered a great responsibility of keeping essential operations running without the normal support of our other teammates. We applaud them also for the professionalism they showed through this challenging time.” said Kozlowski. With employees returning to their posts this past week, NSSC has begun the complex process of restarting operations across the installation. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley, USAG Natick command sergeant major, emphasized that the returning employees remain the Army’s trusted subject-matter experts. “No one understands these systems better than the civilians who build them, manage them and keep them running,” Bunkley said. “They’re the continuity of this installation. We are grateful for their patience during the furlough, and we’re even more grateful to have the entire team back.” Leaders acknowledged the strain that the shutdown placed on families, morale and financial stability. The command team said they remain committed to supporting the workforce as operations return to normal. “We recognize the real hardship this furlough caused,” Kozlowski said. “Please know that we understand, we value you, and we are committed to ensuring you have what you need as we restore full mission readiness.” The garrison command team hosted a workforce appreciation event to recognize returning employees and highlight their contributions to the NSSC mission. “Your return is more than a restart - it’s a reminder of who we are,” Kozlowski said. “This installation is at its best when our full team is together.” For more information, contact the NSSC Public Affairs Office at 508-206-4023 or mailto:usarmy.natick.id-training.mbx.nati-imne-ssc-pa@army.mil.