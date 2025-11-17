Courtesy Photo | Dr. Sandra Whitaker proudly stands beneath the Pierce Terrace Elementary School emblem...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Sandra Whitaker proudly stands beneath the Pierce Terrace Elementary School emblem on her first day as principal, Oct. 6. see less | View Image Page

Pierce Terrace welcomes Whitaker as principal

By Dr. Lorraine Emory

Pierce Terrace Elementary School recently announced that Dr. Sandra Whitaker officially joined the school community as principal on Oct. 6.



Whitaker came to the school from the Department of Defense Education Activity overseas, with extensive leadership experience, a passion for student achievement, and a deep commitment to supporting military-connected families.



Due to delays caused by the recent government shutdown, PTES was unable to make this announcement earlier.



Now that operations have resumed, the school is thrilled to formally welcome Dr. Whitaker and looks forward to the positive impact her leadership will have.



Her career reflects a dedication to fostering academic excellence, encouraging collaboration, and building strong partnerships among staff, students, and families.



The PTES community continued to push forward with a vibrant and purposeful fall season full of events that strengthened school spirit and connected families.



Through the PBIS Color War Challenge, students and classes competed in friendly team-building activities. This initiative not only encouraged positive behavior through the PBIS program but also promoted teamwork, responsibility, and school pride—reinforcing PTES’s commitment to cultivating a supportive and encouraging learning environment.



Community partnerships remained a cornerstone of the school in October.



The Fort Jackson Hearing Clinic visited PTES to conduct hearing screenings for every student, ensuring early identification of concerns and reinforcing the school’s commitment to student health and readiness.

PTES remains grateful for the clinic’s ongoing collaboration and support of educational and community health initiatives, which directly benefit the well-being of military-connected children.



On Oct. 22, the school joined DODEA schools worldwide in celebrating Unity Day—a national anti-bullying initiative symbolized by wearing orange.



Students and staff stood together to promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Unity Day offered an opportunity to reinforce the message that PTES is a safe, nurturing community where every child belongs.



Shortly after, the school observed Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s oldest drug-prevention campaign. PTES was honored by the presence of Deputy Chief Joseph Pocaigue, who helped kick off the week by presenting students, along with McGruff the Crime Dog, with red ribbons and emphasizing the importance of making positive, healthy choices. His participation strengthened the connection between PTES and its Fort Jackson partners, highlighting the shared responsibility of keeping children safe and informed.



The month concluded with one of the most beloved PTES traditions, the Storybook Character Parade. Students and staff paraded through the hallways dressed as characters from their favorite books, celebrating literacy joyfully and imaginatively.



Dr. Whitaker, having just arrived from England, appeared as Mary Poppins, delighting students and embodying the magic of stories. The team brought Eric Carle’s works to life, holding up books and dressing as his iconic characters.



This annual event reminds students that reading opens doors to creativity, discovery, and lifelong learning.



November began with a warm and welcoming event—Pastries with Parents on Nov.r 4. Parents were invited to enjoy breakfast with their children in the PTES cafeteria, where Vicki West and Dee Turner once again prepared an exceptional spread. Events like this strengthen relationships between home and school, helping families feel connected and engaged in their children’s daily experiences.



Finally, PTES partnered with Moncrief Public Health to host an on-site flu vaccination clinic. For military families balancing busy schedules, this service made meeting DODEA annual flu documentation requirement significantly easier. The clinic underscored the school’s commitment to supporting students’ health and ensuring that families have accessible options for preventive care.



As PTES moves forward under the leadership of Dr. Whitaker, the school remains committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and thriving environment for all students. Through community partnerships, family engagement, and meaningful school traditions, Pierce Terrace Elementary continues to cultivate a strong and connected school community—one that reflects the values and resilience of its military families.