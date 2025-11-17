Photo By Mark Cleghorn | Cortez Calix, an electronic integrated computer technician, observes Col. Andy Moore,...... read more read more Photo By Mark Cleghorn | Cortez Calix, an electronic integrated computer technician, observes Col. Andy Moore, Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) commander, as he fine-tunes the component they’d worked on side-by-side Sept. 26, 2025. The monthly Executive Excursion program allows ANAD leadership to dive into hands-on production with the workforce and engage in conversations on how to improve operations. see less | View Image Page

Executive excursions bridge the gap with ANAD production workers Your browser does not support the audio element.

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. - It’s a program that’s as hands-on as it gets, as senior leadership at Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) step into the depot’s production centers. The monthly Executive Excursions program takes leaders from their observation points on the sidelines and puts them next to the members of the workforce, diving into the sometimes-gritty tasks that keep the depot running.



Reggie McFadden, ANAD’s administrative officer, said no job is considered too dirty or too taxing for the command group, directors and office chiefs. “Leaders have performed pressure washing and worked on M1 tanks alongside the direct employees, getting the full experience of being a production employee.”



Cortez Calix, an electronic integrated computer technician in ANAD’s laser thermal division, has been working at the depot for 18 years. When the excursion group entered his workspace, he found himself paired up with Col. Andy Moore, ANAD’s commander.



The two worked on upgrading and modifying an electronic component for an Abrams tank. “It was something I’d never done before myself, but I guess we were learning with each other and it was actually going smoothly,” said Calix.



It was more than just a chance for the command staff to see what the ANAD workforce does every day, said Issac Gunn, an electronic integrated systems mechanic supervisor. “It gives the employees the opportunity to speak directly to the top about any issues that they are seeing and anything that could make their job better or be able to produce a better product.”



“This is absolutely a way for employees to directly let me know how things are going,” said Moore. “Seeing things with my own eyes helps to tell the story. It’s one thing to be told something--it’s another to see it with your own eyes and attempt to perform the action yourself.”



Though it was his first time meeting the commander, Calix shared with Moore what he felt needed to improve in his shop, why it was needed, and why it was practical.



“He received it really well and even gave me feedback on why he also agrees on what I think we need to do our job better,” said Calix.



Moore agreed. “It allows me to ask questions to better understand the problems that our team faces and begin to get after solving them. At the end of each excursion, the leadership holds a meeting and due-outs are captured to address things that were seen. The meeting includes receiving updates on the status of outstanding due-outs.”



As for the component he and the commander upgraded together, Calix was appreciative of Moore’s assistance. “The next time I see him, I am going to tell him the part we modified ended up working!”



These immersive experiences give leadership a firsthand look at the dedication and skill that drives every mission at Anniston Army Depot, while fostering a deeper understanding and connection with the workforce that makes it happen