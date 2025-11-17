Perrine marks 35 years of keeping the warfighter first

Courtesy Photo | Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division software engineer Richard Perrine (center)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division software engineer Richard Perrine (center) poses with his 35-year length of service award Oct. 15 in China Lake, California. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

“Enjoy your work and, most importantly, be proud of it.”



Solid advice from Richard Perrine, who says serving the warfighter at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division for 35 years has been his greatest accomplishment.



In addition to his work at NAWCWD, he served in the Navy Reserve from 1994-2004.



As the son of a civil servant, Perrine grew up in the small Navy town outside the gates of China Lake, aware from an early age of the importance of the work done at NAWCWD.



It seemed natural to follow in those footsteps. He knew it to be a noble career path — and an enjoyable one.



“If someone’s not enjoying their work, there’s usually other opportunities and other areas they could support,” he said. “We spend too much time at work to not be happy.”



Beginning as a summer hire in 1990, Perrine went on to earn an associate degree in electronics technology and communication from Cerro Coso Community College.



He said he always enjoyed the hands-on component of technician work, and after his first college course, he was hooked.



After earning his degree, he was hired into the government through what was then called the co-op program.



Early in his career, Perrine wanted to better understand the operational environment. So, he completed a seven-week F-18E/F Fleet Replacement Aviation Maintenance Program at Naval Air Station Lemoore. The active-duty training qualified him under the Navy Enlisted Classification system for F/A-18E/F electrical maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair.



He spent the first half of his career supporting Sidewinder AIM-9M weapons systems as an electronics technician, providing an array of expertise in troubleshooting and repair of analog circuits and providing flight line support for F/A-18s and F-22s, including all-up-round missile assembly and disassembly.



During his time at Sidewinder, Perrine had the opportunity to train foreign military in the maintenance, testing and repair of the AIM-9M AUR, which pushed him to overcome a personal challenge of public speaking and giving formal presentations.



This role also presented many opportunities for Perrine to visit other countries, and sometimes he was able to share that experience, bringing his family, creating lifetime memories.



“I never expected to be able to support so many of our warfighters and allies,” Perrine said.



Perrine completed the Foundation Software Test Certification from the International Software Test Qualification Board and later became a software test engineer and began working with the Advanced Systems Development Office, where he became the subject matter expert for ASDO studies and testing.



This work included all levels of software testing, creating and maintaining documents, communication with internal and external software teams and customers, and leading a software test team.



In 2014, Perrine earned the Capt. Kenneth A. Walden Memorial Award in recognition of his technical and operational support to the mission within the ASDO.



The award acknowledged Perrine for his “commitment to excellence and ability to assiduously fill the student and teacher roles throughout your career as a technician,” noting that these traits “make [him] a role model for others.”



Throughout his career, Perrine had many opportunities to mentor and said he enjoyed it immensely. He always tried to instill the importance of life-long learning and significance of their role in supporting the warfighter.



Leading by example, he took on the challenge of completing the Tactical Engineer Development Program in 2019, where he said he gained an increased respect for the warfighter.



“TEDP is fantastic for getting to know the Navy warfighter’s processes, training, communication, and planning,” Perrine said. “It really helps civilians gain that experience.”



Perrine currently serves as the software test engineer for Digital Precision Strike Suite. Since 2022, he has helped organize and lead the Windows Software Test Team through several Digital Imagery Exploitation Engineer development and release cycles.



From intern to technician to software test engineer, Perrine is a model for continuous learning, dedication and staying engaged. With retirement around the corner, Perrine and his wife plan to serve in another capacity.



Together, they recently earned a Certificate of Chaplaincy and plan to spend retirement years serving others, and perhaps, more world travel.



“What a great blessing it has been to serve.”