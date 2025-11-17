Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | First lady of the United States, Mrs. Melania Trump, addresses U.S. service members...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | First lady of the United States, Mrs. Melania Trump, addresses U.S. service members and their families at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. Trump and Mrs. Usha Vance made their first visit to a military installation under the second Trump Administration to show appreciation for military families and those who serve this holiday season. During their visit they spent time with students creating holiday crafts and building care packages for deployed service members. The visit culminated with the two women addressing nearly 1,500 service members and their families at MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher) see less | View Image Page

First and Second Ladies of the United States Visit MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River

In a mutual demonstration of support and appreciation, First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, and Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, visited Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River on Wednesday, Nov. 19, engaging with service members, military families and students at Department of Defense Education Activity schools on both installations.



This landmark visit marked the first joint trip to both installations for both ladies, underscoring their commitment to the military community.



With a shared goal of acknowledging the sacrifices made by those serving or deployed this holiday season, the visit provided an invaluable opportunity for both women to connect with service members and families stationed on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.



Upon arrival at Albert J. Ellis Airport in Richlands, Trump and Vance were greeted by Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune; his wife, Mila Rizzo; and Lisa Worth, wife of Lt. Gen. Calvert Worth, commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force.



Rizzo articulated the significance of the visit, emphasizing the attention it gave to the military community.



“It is deeply meaningful to welcome the first and second ladies who have come here to express gratitude to our installation, to our Marine Corps, to our Marines, Sailors and their families,” he said. “This visit shines an important light on the strength of our Marines and Sailors and especially on the resilience of our military families.”



Trump and Vance first visited Lejeune High School, where they discussed with students how artificial intelligence is being used in school projects. Trump launched the Nationwide Presidential AI Challenge in August, inviting K-12 students and educators across America to participate, noting the challenge will prepare the next generation with a base understanding of this important new technology. Later, they joined students and volunteers from the USO to build care packages for deployed service members with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.



The party then transitioned to MCAS New River to visit DeLalio Elementary School where the women joined students and families of deployed service members to create Thanksgiving crafts.



Finally, Trump and Vance each took turns addressing an audience of about 1,500 service members and families in a mega hangar surrounded by various aircraft and assets that comprise the Carolina Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). After a brief introduction by Rizzo, Vance told the attendees, "We are so grateful to you for carrying on the Marine Corps’ proud traditions of duty, honor and service.”



She went on to praise the community of MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.



“I am so impressed by your commitment to building strong communities and schools,” Vance said. “Military families are truly the model for our country and for my own family.”



Vance then welcomed Trump to the stage.



Trump’s speech centered on the transformative potential of AI and its pivotal role in the future of warfare.



Referencing her earlier in interactions with students at Lejeune High School, she said, “To win the AI war, we must train our next generation, for it’s America’s students who will lead the Marine Corps in the future.”



The first lady also took the opportunity to recognize exceptional service, presenting Sgt. Blake Donoher, aircraft avionics technician, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (VMM-365), as the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Warrior of the Month and Cpl. Daishamari Cannon, aviation maintenance data specialist, also assigned to VMM-365, as the VMM-365 Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter.



She then turned her focus on those in the audience, especially those with loved ones currently deployed.



“The Lejeune and New River community impressed me today,” she said, adding, “Military families are the quiet strength of our nation; your love patience and courage give our service members the confidence to serve with honor and the comfort of knowing home is always waiting.”



In a final expression of gratitude, the first lady conveyed her appreciation for the opportunity to experience the dedication and commitment firsthand.



“It has been a memorable day and an honor to meet the men and women of the United States Marine Corps,” Trump said. “To you and your families who give so much for our country, thank you.”