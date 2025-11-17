Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony

    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir | Col. John Bissell, 920th Rescue Wing commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Chadd...... read more read more

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Lt. Col. Chadd Bloomstine took command of the 920th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony here November 17.

    The change of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another, symbolized through the passing of a guidon.

    Bloomstine brings more than two decades of joint aviation and leadership experience to his new role, having served as a Marine Corps Naval Aviator, instructor pilot, deployed rescue commander, and former commander of the 301st Rescue Squadron. His career includes multiple combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, humanitarian operations in Indonesia, hurricane relief across the Southeast, and overseas rescue missions in Somalia and Jordan. Prior to assuming command of the 920th OG he served as the deputy commander of the 920th Maintenance Group.

    “It’s an honor to take command of the 920th Operations Group. I’ve trained and deployed alongside these Airmen and I know the caliber of professionals I’m joining. As we prepare for future challenges, my focus is on empowering our people, encouraging innovation at every level, and ensuring the group remains ready for any mission,” said Bloomstine.

    The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing, whose mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations to deny competitors and adversaries the exploitation of isolated personnel.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:32
    Story ID: 551900
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony, by TSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony
    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony
    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony
    920th Operations Group holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    920th RQW
    10th AF
    920th OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download