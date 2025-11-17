Integrating Drone Technology into Military Medicine: A Collaboration Between KACH and USMA

Photo By Robert K Lanier | Keller Army Community Hospital’s Maj. Wesley Snow, Chief, Pharmacy Dept., and Lt....... read more read more Photo By Robert K Lanier | Keller Army Community Hospital’s Maj. Wesley Snow, Chief, Pharmacy Dept., and Lt. Col. Samuel Teague, Chief, Primary Care Dept., presented the research poster titled “Overcoming Barriers: Implementing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Technology for Medication Delivery at West Point” during the Medical Autonomous Care-State of the Science Conference at the University of Pittsburgh on September 16-17, 2025. The presentation featured the collaborative effort between Keller and the United States Military Academy’s Robotics Research Center, within the Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences department, to deliver medications via sUAS to Cadet Candidates at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School which lacks onsite medical assets. see less | View Image Page

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Keller Army Community Hospital (KACH) is actively working to integrate drone technology into military medical operations to enhance soldier health and safety.



The landscape of warfare is rapidly evolving, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has underscored the critical role of drone technology in military operations. As autonomous systems (drones) are increasingly utilized for various purposes, including prolonged field care, medical logistics, and patient evacuation, it has become essential for military personnel to become proficient in their use.



Recognizing the increasing importance of sUAS in modern warfare, particularly for medical logistics and prolonged field care, KACH has partnered with the United States Military Academy’s (USMA) Robotics Research Center, within the Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences (EECS) Department, to address the training gap in drone technology for Army Medical Department (AMEDD) personnel. This collaboration aims to build a foundational understanding of sUAS capabilities among active-duty soldiers and improve patient experience. The partnership exemplifies a forward-thinking approach necessary to enhance healthcare delivery in combat settings.



On September 16-17, 2025, KACH’s Col. Sean J. Hipp, Commander, Lt. Col. Samuel Teague, Chief, Primary Care Dept., Maj. Wesley Snow, Chief, Pharmacy Dept., and Sgt. 1st Class Jamez White, Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, Primary Care Dept., participated in the Medical Autonomous Care-State of the Science (MAC-SOS) Conference at the University of Pittsburgh. MAC-SOS was sponsored by the Defense Health Agency, and brought together experts from government, industry, academia, and regulatory agencies to discuss the development of autonomous care, focusing on both military and civilian applications.



During this event, KACH showcased their poster presentation titled “Overcoming Barriers: Implementing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Technology for Medication Delivery at West Point.” The presentation featured the collaborative effort between KACH and the USMA EECS Dept. to deliver medications via sUAS to Cadet Candidates at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School which lacks onsite medical assets.



“Our research focuses on streamlining medical logistics in combat through drone technology,” said Teague. “We believe that by optimizing the delivery of medications and supplies, we can significantly improve response times and ultimately save lives on the battlefield.”



Collaboration began in November 2024, and the successful test flight took place in April 2025 with daily flights expected by the end of December 2025. This project will ensure KACH soldiers can work with sUAS every day and highlights the importance of leveraging drone technology to enhance operational efficiency in military healthcare while ensuring that soldiers gain hands-on experience with these critical tools.



“We are trying to create a system that ensures AMEDD personnel can proficiently operate the sUAS equipment and soldiers will have the ability to have immediate access to medications they require, regardless of where they are located,” said Hipp.



Furthermore, USMA cadets are contributing to the effort through research and development. Cadets Jacob Crossman, Daniel Orfao, and Anant Sabata presented their work on "Medical Delivery Drones for Combat Operations" at the MAC-SOS Conference, which was selected as the top abstract. This work emphasizes the potential of sUAS to streamline logistics in combat scenarios.



“By leveraging our backgrounds in electrical engineering, computer science, and drone warfare, we aim to provide KACH with a practical solution for integrating drone technology into their medical training programs,” said Crossman. “We're focused on creating systems that are not only effective but also user-friendly for soldiers in the field.”



The initiative underscores the need to familiarize soldiers with drone technology, providing them with the skills to leverage these tools in combat scenarios. As drones become increasingly embedded in military tactics, training soldiers to understand and operate these technologies is essential for ensuring their safety and effectiveness in the field.



“The collaboration fosters an environment of interdisciplinary learning and innovation, benefiting both KACH staff and USMA cadets,” said Hipp. “The initiative aims to pave the way for effective integration of drone technology into garrison medical operations to build foundational understanding of sUAS capability among active duty while enhancing the patient experience.”