U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with the Director of the Directorate of Coasts and Borders Maj. Gen. Nasser Jaber Rashid Al-Nuaimi during an office call at Al Daayen Naval Base

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with the Director of the Directorate of Coasts and Borders (QDCB) Maj. Gen. Nasser Jaber Rashid Al-Nuaimi during an office call at Al Daayen Naval Base to reaffirm NAVCENT's commitment to increase its partnership with QDCB, Nov. 19, 2025.
Renshaw recognized Qatar's contributions to regional maritime security,
including through Qatar Emiri Naval Force's current leadership of CMF Task Force 152, and invited QDCB to join the CMF Board of Governors. They discussed near-term upcoming engagements, future integration and
opportunities to participate in combined patrols.
Renshaw also spoke to Al-Nuaimi about near-term bilateral engagements,
including upcoming mine countermeasure; dive; Visit, Board, Search, and
Seizure; and underwater explosive ordnance disposal subject matter expert exchanges, meant to strengthen regional dynamics and maritime security.
