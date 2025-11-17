USS Asheville Returns Home to Naval Base Guam Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 18, 2025) — Los Angeles–class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) returned to Naval Base Guam, reaffirming the submarine force’s forward presence and readiness across the Indo-Pacific, Nov. 18, 2025.



“Asheville returns home to Guam, ready to once again serve as a vital part of our forward-deployed undersea arsenal,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen. “Naval Base Guam is a strategic outpost and the foundation of our undersea strength in the Western Pacific, and Asheville’s return directly enhances that combat-ready posture. True to their motto, ‘From the Mountains, to the Seas,’ Asheville’s crew is now back at the tip of the spear, sharpening our readiness and advancing our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Forward deployed to Guam in 2017, Asheville has completed multiple Western Pacific deployments and strengthened undersea partnerships across the region, including a 2023 port visit to HMAS Stirling in Western Australia. With its return, the submarine and crew resume their role in supporting missions vital to national security and reinforcing deterrence across the Indo-Pacific.



“The crew is excited to be home in Guam!” said Cmdr. Mike DeBoer, commanding officer, USS Asheville. “These Sailors have worked incredibly hard to get back home and return Asheville to the fleet. We couldn’t be more excited to rejoin the operational submarine force. Asheville returns to Guam more lethal than when we left, and we can’t wait to contribute to pressing America’s undersea advantage.”



Asheville’s homecoming also featured the Navy’s traditional “first kiss” and “first hug” ceremonies, with Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Troy Kress receiving the first kiss and Chief Fire Control Technician Kenneth Huntley receiving the first hug.



Commissioned Sept. 28, 1991, USS Asheville is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name, honoring the city of Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.