Echo Battery Hosts ROKA ADA Schoolhouse Leadership for Historic IFPC Tour, VR Stinger Demonstration

By Alaura Lucas, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Public Affairs



Echo Battery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, welcomed distinguished visitors from the Republic of Korea Army Air Defense Artillery Schoolhouse on Nov. 12, marking a significant milestone in bilateral air defense cooperation.

Brig. Gen. Lee Man Hee, Col. Kuk Dong Hwa and a delegation of ROKA ADA senior leaders arrived at Osan Air Base for a tour highlighting key advancements in U.S. air defense technology and training. The visit underscored the growing interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces as both nations continue to enhance their combined defense posture on the Korean Peninsula.

During the engagement, Echo Battery Soldiers provided the delegation with an in-depth tour of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) platform. The event was historically notable, as Brig. Gen. Lee became the first non-U.S. distinguished visitor to receive an IFPC orientation of this scope. Battery leadership showcased system components, mission capabilities and developmental milestones, emphasizing the critical role IFPC will play in future air and missile defense operations.

Following the tour, the group moved to the Vandal Training Center for a demonstration of the brigade’s Virtual Reality–enhanced Stinger Engagement Trainer. The system’s immersive environment allows Soldiers to refine target acquisition, engagement sequencing and threat recognition skills in a controlled, repeatable training setting. ROKA leaders observed Soldiers conducting simulated engagements and discussed the potential for joint training applications.

“We were honored to host Brig. Gen. Lee, Col. Kuk and their team,” said Capt. Eric Sandlin, Echo Battery commander. “Our Soldiers take pride in demonstrating the capabilities we are building and the innovations we’re incorporating into our training. Strengthening ties with our ROKA partners remains essential to ensuring readiness across the peninsula.”

The visit highlighted ongoing cooperation between the 35th ADA Brigade and the ROKA ADA Schoolhouse as both organizations continue developing future-focused air defense forces. The engagement concluded with a discussion on future opportunities for knowledge exchange and combined training initiatives.