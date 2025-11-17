35th ADA Chaplain Services Hosts Luncheon Featuring CEBF Choir Performance Your browser does not support the audio element.

Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea – The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Chaplain Services hosted a heartfelt luncheon, bringing together service members, families, and the local community for an afternoon of fellowship and appreciation. The event, held at Osan Air Base Chapel, featured a special performance by the Far East Broadcasting Company Korea Children’s Choir, adding a heartfelt touch to the gathering.

The luncheon served as an opportunity to strengthen community ties and express gratitude for the support system surrounding the brigade. Attendees enjoyed a delicious meal while engaging in meaningful conversations with fellow service members, chaplain staff, and local leaders.

Chaplain Grace Kim, who helped organize the event, emphasized the importance of unity and resilience within the brigade. "This luncheon is about more than just food; it's about fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose," the chaplain said. "We are grateful for the incredible FEBC student choir, whose performance uplift our spirits and reminded us of the power of faith and music."

The FEBC choir, composed of enthusiastic and talented students, performed a selection of songs that resonated with the audience.

SPC Santonio Andrews, one of the soldiers in attendance, shared their thoughts on the event: "It was a great experience to come together outside of our usual routines and be reminded of the support we have from the chaplain services and the community. The choir's performance was truly inspiring."

Events like these highlight the 35th ADA Brigade Chaplain Services' commitment to spiritual and emotional well-being, making sure that soldiers and their families have the support they need.