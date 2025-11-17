Air Force selects Tennessee Guard base as preferred location to host next-gen Pegasus Your browser does not support the audio element.

Today, the U.S. Air Force announced McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base near Knoxville, Tenn., as the preferred location to host the KC-46A Pegasus Main Operating Base 7 as part of the Department of the Air Force’s overarching aircraft recapitalization efforts.



In September 2024, the Air Force named McGhee Tyson ANGB as one of seven Air National Guard candidate locations for potential upgrade, which would replace all of the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s aging KC-135 Stratotankers with eight of the next-generation in-flight refuelers.



“As the global environment evolves, so must we,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director, Air National Guard. “The KC-46’s advanced capabilities, increased reliability, and enhanced operational reach make us better able to meet this critical moment and the demands of tomorrow. The 134th ARW is a great fit for this responsibility.”



If McGhee Tyson ANGB is ultimately chosen, the 134th ARW would become the third ANG unit to host the KC-46A — following basing at New Hampshire’s 157th ARW at Pease ANGB and Alabama’s 117th ARW at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base.



“This is a transformational moment for our Airmen, our wing, and our state,” said Col. Ronald Selvidge, commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing. “The KC-46 will significantly expand our operational reach and ensure we remain a critical enabler of global mobility and combat power projection for decades to come. Our selection is a direct reflection of the professionalism, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the men and women of the 134th.”



The Pegasus is a dynamic upgrade over the Stratotanker, offering capabilities such as boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, worldwide navigation and communication, cargo capacity on the entire main deck floor, receiver air refueling, improved force protection, and multi-point air refueling capability.



"Tankers are the backbone of our mobility enterprise," said Pirak. "With the Air National Guard already executing a significant portion of the Air Force’s refueling missions, the addition of the KC-46 equips our Guard Airmen with a more resilient, more capable platform to support the full spectrum of operations and amplifies our ability to provide rapid global mobility whenever and wherever the nation needs us.”



The 134th ARW is a critical part of the Air Force’s global refueling mission. The Wing provides aerial refueling to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied nation aircraft, while also supporting emergency and disaster response efforts both at home and abroad. Being able to continue this mission for years to come was a strategic objective for the Tennessee Air National Guard.



“This is an incredible win for Tennessee!” said Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Tennessee National Guard. “This multi-year effort stands as one of the best examples of what can be achieved when an entire community unites behind a mission ... and we are deeply grateful for their advocacy on our behalf. This decision ensures that our state and country will be served for decades to come by Tennessee Airmen that are second to none.”



Over the past few years, the 134th ARW has undertaken significant upgrades to accommodate the KC-46 Pegasus. A newly constructed 10,000-foot runway, completed at $134 million. Alongside it stands a $32.4 million maintenance hangar, designed specifically to house and service the KC-46 aircraft.



“The Air National Guard is the nation’s indispensable combat-ready reserve of the Air Force,” said Pirak. “This vital step towards our legacy fleet’s modernization ensures we will maintain our ready-surge capacity to project global air power anytime, anywhere.”