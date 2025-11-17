Alaska Army National Guard aircrew conducts medical evacuation from Scammon Bay amid severe weather

Photo By Capt. Balinda ONeal | A U.S. Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 207th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Balinda ONeal | A U.S. Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, approaches Napaskiak, Alaska, during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response, Oct. 27, 2025. Alaska Organized Militia members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal) see less | View Image Page

BETHEL, Alaska — Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion transported a patient requiring advanced medical care from Scammon Bay to Bethel, Nov. 18, after severe weather grounded civilian air ambulances for two consecutive days.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center initiated the mission following a request for assistance from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Regional Medical Center.

The patient, a Scammon Bay resident, had sustained a hip injury that exceeded the treatment capabilities of the local clinic. Initial attempts to evacuate the patient via a civilian air ambulance were halted due to persistent inclement weather.

By the third day, with weather conditions still preventing fixed-wing operations, local medical personnel sought support from the AKRCC.

The Alaska Army National Guard’s A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, accepted the mission and dispatched a Bethel-based UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to conduct the evacuation.

The Black Hawk crew was able to avoid icing conditions thanks to the helicopter’s ability to operate at lower altitudes and slower speeds than fixed-wing aircraft. Its prepositioned location in Bethel further reduced response time, enabling a timely pickup.

Upon arrival in Bethel, the AKARNG aircrew transferred the patient to Yukon-Kuskokwim medical personnel for continued care.