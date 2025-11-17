Alaska Army National Guard aircrew conducts medical evacuation from Scammon Bay amid severe weather

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Story by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    BETHEL, Alaska — Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion transported a patient requiring advanced medical care from Scammon Bay to Bethel, Nov. 18, after severe weather grounded civilian air ambulances for two consecutive days.

    The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center initiated the mission following a request for assistance from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Regional Medical Center.

    The patient, a Scammon Bay resident, had sustained a hip injury that exceeded the treatment capabilities of the local clinic. Initial attempts to evacuate the patient via a civilian air ambulance were halted due to persistent inclement weather.

    By the third day, with weather conditions still preventing fixed-wing operations, local medical personnel sought support from the AKRCC.

    The Alaska Army National Guard’s A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, accepted the mission and dispatched a Bethel-based UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to conduct the evacuation.

    The Black Hawk crew was able to avoid icing conditions thanks to the helicopter’s ability to operate at lower altitudes and slower speeds than fixed-wing aircraft. Its prepositioned location in Bethel further reduced response time, enabling a timely pickup.

    Upon arrival in Bethel, the AKARNG aircrew transferred the patient to Yukon-Kuskokwim medical personnel for continued care.

