United Nations Command Commander Commends New Zealand's Pivotal Role in Korean Peninsula Security

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – November 20, 2025 — Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, completed a constructive visit to New Zealand today, reinforcing the nation's vital commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

During his visit to Wellington, Brunson held high-level discussions with representatives from across the New Zealand government. He met with Minister of Defence Judith Collins; Deputy Secretary, Asia and Americas, Grahame Morton; Vice Chief of Defence Force Rear Adm. Mathew Williams; and Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Maj. Gen. Rob Krushka.

The meetings focused on New Zealand’s contributions to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, a mission New Zealand has supported since the Korean War.

Brunson specifically acknowledged New Zealand's current deployments as crucial to the UNC mission. These include the deployment of New Zealand Defense Force personnel to UNC headquarters at Camp Humphreys, as well as personnel at Camp Bonifas supporting United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission operations along the Demilitarized Zone. Brunson also recognized the dedication of a New Zealand Defense Force platoon, which recently trained at various locations under the 2nd Infantry Division, the U.S. Army’s only forward-stationed division.

"Seventy-five years ago, at the outbreak of the Korean War, New Zealand was one of the original nations to join UNC, and today New Zealand remains a key member state, demonstrating its commitment through tangible contributions," Brunson said. "My hope for the next 75 years would be that the command grows to be true to the ideals that it was established under, that the command might, in a fulsome manner, represent all nations in their contributions, and that it might, in the future, become a place where nations go because that mission has stood for 75 years—and is that important."

Brunson also honored the historic bond forged during the Korean War, where New Zealand forces served with distinction. He met with Phil Wallace, a 90-year-old Kayforce veteran, paying tribute to the service and sacrifices of New Zealand service members seven decades ago.

New Zealand is the second-largest member-state contributor to the United Nations Command through its support of the UNC Honor Guard, UNC headquarters, UNCMAC, and the recent deployment of an infantry platoon to the Korean Peninsula. During their deployment, the platoon, which was attached to Claymore Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, conducted air assault training, participated in exercises at the Korea Combat Training Center, completed live-fire drills at Story Live Fire Complex, and seven soldiers earned the Expert Infantryman Badge.



About UNC: Gen. Xavier T. Brunson commands United Nations Command, which maintains the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement. The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of United Nations Command (July 7, 1950) and the start of the Korean War (June 25, 1950). UNC remains the only unified command directly authorized and created by the United Nations Security Council. Today, UNC consists of 18 member nations, including New Zealand, that maintain the armistice and stand ready to defend the Republic of Korea.