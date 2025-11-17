Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Willis, 735th Air Mobility Squadron special handling...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Willis, 735th Air Mobility Squadron special handling supervisor, analyzes airfield movements during a tabletop exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 25–Oct. 1, 2025. The training enhanced coordination and boosted the 735th AMS’s readiness to support rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Ohana Warriors Elevate Readiness with Tabletop Exercise 2.0 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 735th Air Mobility Squadron recently executed its upgraded Tabletop Exercise 2.0, a dynamic training event designed to simulate the pressures of real-world surge operations in the unit’s three functional areas: command and control, aerial port, and aircraft maintenance. This iteration marked a strategic shift in focus from junior enlisted Airmen to all ranks, placing leadership under the spotlight amid a fictional contingency scenario.



The exercise leveraged day-of operational data to inject realism, presenting participants with challenges such as personnel shortages, equipment failures and constrained resources.



“We’ve introduced changes like realistic break rates and day-of manning and vehicle availability to increase the difficulty,” said Amanda Sheehan, 735th AMS Air Transportation and Standardization Evaluation Program manager. “We also added realistic injects to either make things harder, such as breaking a vehicle or losing tools, or making things easier, like adding extra equipment.”



These stressors were not just logistical. They were designed to push Airmen to think critically, communicate effectively and lead decisively.

For many junior Airmen, the exercise was their first exposure to mission areas beyond their daily duties, such as passenger movement and maintenance coordination. This cross-functional experience expanded their operational understanding and built the confidence needed to adapt quickly in real-world missions.



“We hope our Airmen learn how to direct their teams in a time of crisis, emphasizing how to keep a steady head and persevere during surge operations,” Sheehan said. “This also helps connect them with others within the squadron and use those connections for everyday problems, fixing the issue themselves rather than channeling it higher.”



By simulating the ripple effects of individual decisions across sections, the exercise underscored the importance of interdependence and adaptability.



“A significant challenge the Airmen faced stemmed from being a tenant unit within a multi-service joint base,” said Master Sgt. Yvonne Stubbs, 735th AMS Passenger Services section chief and tabletop exercise mentor. “They had to navigate the permissions process required to use assets and spaces that weren’t under the 735th’s direct control. They realized mission planning extended beyond simply securing sufficient manpower and space for contingency operations like the scenario presented. Nonetheless, they ended the day confident that their job experience and newly acquired knowledge would allow them to conquer any obstacles on execution day.”



Participants discovered how their choices could impact other units and learned to craft innovative solutions under pressure. Leadership also gained valuable insights into communication gaps and team dynamics that will inform future training enhancements.



Tabletop Exercise 2.0 strengthened mission readiness by building the disciplined, resilient teams essential for global mobility and deepening the collaborative relationships that make it possible. By training under realistic, high-pressure conditions and operating as one team, the Airmen of the 735th Air Mobility Squadron proved their ability to overcome challenges together, scale quickly, surge confidently and project airpower anywhere the mission demands.