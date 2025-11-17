Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville

    LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet | Family and friends wave goodbye to aviators from Detachment 1, Company C, 1st...... read more read more

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet 

    Louisiana National Guard

    LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville

    By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    PINEVILLE – The Louisiana National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, 204th Theater Aviation Operations Group, bid farewell to family, friends, and fellow service members during a departure ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville, La., on October 8, 2025.
    Approximately 40 Soldiers with the 114th AVN will head to Fort Hood in support of the southern border mission. They will be providing border patrol for units in that area of the country.

    During the ceremony, Capt. Knight P. Roddy, 114th AVN commander, thanked the state leadership that was in attendance. He also praised the aviators who were preparing to deploy.

    “I want to thank everyone in the support shops, the State Aviation Command and the 204th TAOG for helping us get this unit ready.” Roddy said. “We are a small unit with new personnel, and it was a smooth and seamless preparation for this deployment.”

    Roddy next thanked the families and friends in attendance.

    “We cannot do what we do without our families,” he continued. “These guys will be gone for almost a year, and I want to thank each and every one of you for bearing the brunt of this deployment. While we are doing our mission, we know you all will be holding it down until we return.”

    The ceremony concluded with a few more comments for those in attendance immediately followed by a lunch to allow a final visit with loved ones before departing to Fort Hood.

    These Guardsmen will return towards the end of 2026.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:46
    Story ID: 551820
    Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville, by SFC Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville
    LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville
    LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LANG
    Protect What Matters
    Louisiana National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download