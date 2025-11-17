LANG aviators hold departure ceremony at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



PINEVILLE – The Louisiana National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, 204th Theater Aviation Operations Group, bid farewell to family, friends, and fellow service members during a departure ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Esler Army Airfield in Pineville, La., on October 8, 2025.

Approximately 40 Soldiers with the 114th AVN will head to Fort Hood in support of the southern border mission. They will be providing border patrol for units in that area of the country.



During the ceremony, Capt. Knight P. Roddy, 114th AVN commander, thanked the state leadership that was in attendance. He also praised the aviators who were preparing to deploy.



“I want to thank everyone in the support shops, the State Aviation Command and the 204th TAOG for helping us get this unit ready.” Roddy said. “We are a small unit with new personnel, and it was a smooth and seamless preparation for this deployment.”



Roddy next thanked the families and friends in attendance.



“We cannot do what we do without our families,” he continued. “These guys will be gone for almost a year, and I want to thank each and every one of you for bearing the brunt of this deployment. While we are doing our mission, we know you all will be holding it down until we return.”



The ceremony concluded with a few more comments for those in attendance immediately followed by a lunch to allow a final visit with loved ones before departing to Fort Hood.



These Guardsmen will return towards the end of 2026.