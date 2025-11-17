Fort Bragg senior non-commissioned officer pleads guilty to domestic violence charges Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An Army sergeant major who pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence was sentenced to prison for 90 days by a military judge during his court-martial Nov. 13 at the Fort Bragg courtroom.



Sgt. Maj. Daniel Deen, 41, an Infantry Senior Sergeant assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, pleaded guilty to one specification of domestic violence assault upon a child under the age of 16 and one specification of domestic violence assault consummated by a battery.



In addition to his prison sentence, the judge sentenced Deen to a reduction in rank to E-8.



The investigation began after Deen, who is 6’3”and 230 pounds, struck a minor child in the face with significant force, causing bruising to his eye and a bloody nose. This incident took place on June 26, 2024, at Deen’s home on Fort Bragg and was witnessed by another child.



A couple of days later, the victim was at a neighbor’s house wearing sunglasses. When the sunglasses came off, the neighbor asked what happened to his face and the child stated that Deen hit him. The neighbor immediately called law enforcement.



A few months later on Sep. 7, 2024, Deen got into a verbal argument with his then-girlfriend. In anger, he struck her in the face causing a bruised eye and swollen lip.



The evidence against Deen included photos of the injuries to both victims and testimony from the child victim and the child witness.



“The successful prosecution of this case was due to the extraordinary courage of the victims of Sgt. Maj. Deen’s physical assaults, including this young child. The victims’ strength and willingness to stand up to a senior leader in the 82nd Airborne Division sent the very clear message that regardless of rank or position, domestic violence will not be tolerated,” said Capt. Gabrielle Lucero, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army OSTC.



“Sgt. Maj. Deen failed to meet the standards of conduct and trust expected of a Soldier,” said Special Agent in Charge Al Diaz of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Carolinas Field Office. “The Army community and the public can rest assured that Army CID is united in our resolve to providing a safe environment for all members of our communities and have zero tolerance for abuse and violence."



Deen is currently at the Harnett County Detention Center awaiting orders to transfer to a military correctional facility.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Carolina Field Office and prosecuted by Lucero and Capt. Michael Moserowitz with the 82nd Airborne Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.