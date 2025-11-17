Jury of general officers find Fort Leavenworth Army colonel guilty of sexually abusing minors Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – A panel of general officers found an Army colonel guilty of sexually abusing three adolescent family members during his court-martial Nov. 6 at the Fort Leavenworth Courtroom.



Col. Scott C. Nauman, 53, an infantry officer assigned to the Special Troops Battalion, Combined Arms Command, was sentenced by the military judge to 28 years in prison and dismissal from the Army.



Specifically, he was convicted of one specification of sexual assault of a child, three specifications of sexual abuse of a child and one specification of abusive sexual contact.



The victims in this case were minors when the crimes were committed. He was acquitted of one specification of sexual abuse of a child regarding a fourth minor.



In 2022, the youngest victim in this case reported the abuse to a school counsellor when Nauman was assigned to Fort Leavenworth. The local police department in Lansing, Kansas, initiated an investigation that revealed he had sexually abused two of the victims. A concurrent investigation from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Fort Leavenworth Resident Unit revealed he had also sexually abused two other victims.



In the Spring of 2025, the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office prosecuted Nauman for the youngest two victims. He was acquitted by a jury in that case.



Shortly thereafter, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred charges in May 2025 for the sexual abuse of all four victims. The abuse took place from June through July of 2012 at Fort Riley, Kan. and Fort Drum, N.Y., March 2020 through December 2021 in Lansing, Kan., and July 2021 in DeSoto Kan. and Kansas City, Kan.



All four victims testified against Nauman during his trial.



“The verdict and sentence in this case demonstrate that no rank can shield a criminal from accountability. It honors the courage of the victims who came forward and placed their trust in the Army and the military justice system,” said Capt. Angelique J. Margve, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Leavenworth. “Justice has finally been served for this family.”



“The trust placed in us by the family, to go through this process a second time, reinforces the importance of our mission – and our calling as prosecutors. To be a voice for the voiceless, to seek the truth, and protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Maj. Jonathan H. Mathis, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army OSTC.



“This Soldier abused his position of trust and sexually assaulted his own family,” said Special Agent in Charge Derek Tilton of Army CID’s Central Field Office. “His conviction is a testament to our agency’s resolve in investigating anyone who would abuse the most precious and vulnerable members of our communities, our children.”



Nauman will service his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.