Trading Places: First Wave of 403 SFS Reservists Returns, Second Deploys

The summer sun was high in the sky and a WC-130J streaked over the heads of about 75 anxious people. The "Hurricane Hunter" landed just after noon Aug. 5 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., returning the first wave of 403rd Security Forces Squadron members to their friends and family after their deployment to Kirkuk, Iraq in support of overseas contingency operations.



As the plane touched down on the tarmac, the crowd erupted in a roar and tears began streaming down the faces of many of those awaiting the return of their loved ones.



Children waved flags and held signs for their Citizen Airmen. A few wives nervously checked their hair in pocket mirrors before seeing their husbands for the first time in months.



The family of Master Sgt. Brad Hanberry, 403rd SFS member, awaited his arrival anxiously. "As many times as he's been overseas, this is the first time we've had a homecoming like this," said Jeanne Hanberry, Sergeant Hanberry's mother.



Sergeant Hanberry, who has deployed with the Air Force three times and once with the Marines, said he felt like he just left for deployment. "The deployment was quick and easy," he said. "But the flight was long."



Another reservist, Senior Airman Gabriella Brewer, 403rd SFS member, was greeted by her boyfriend with a diamond ring.



"Will you marry me?" asked Brian Hickman, Construction Mechanic 2nd class at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, Miss., to his girlfriend Airman Brewer as he took a knee.



"What are you doing?" Airman Brewer said was the thought in her head as he took a knee. "I didn't understand. As soon as he put the ring on, I understood."



"I didn't sleep at all last night," said CM2 Hickman, who had been planning the proposal for close to two months.



Twenty-six Citizen Airman from Security Forces deployed during that first rotation January 23 and stayed in theater for nearly six months. They were replaced by a second rotation of 403rd SFS members who deployed in two separate waves, one on June 23 and the other on July 6.



Many of the tasking Security Forces members performed in the area of operation involved training they acquired here during Unit Training Assembly weekends and a 15-day spin-up training session at Patriot Defender, Fort Walters, Texas, which included qualifying on various weapons, such as the M4 carbine assault rifle, entry control point procedures, perimeter and internal security, and other training involving air base ground defense. At the 15-day training session, security forces members integrated with other Air Force reservists from different units who deployed with them to the same location.



"At the training session, they got to meet and train with the people they were going to be deploying with," said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Moore, 403rd SFS. "There were various sectors they were assigned to while there (in the AOR), where they worked with others reservists from around the country."



Chief Moore said there was excellent cooperation between the different reserve units that deployed to the AOR.



"They learned how to integrate with other units and with the foreign national at the base, and that is a very important concept to grasp," said Chief Moore. "When you're used to training together as one team, you have to be able to integrate multiple teams from all over."



While at the deployed location, several 403rd members from the first rotation were nominated for and received awards for their hard work and efforts. Master Sgt. Robert Reville, 403rd SFS fireteam leader, received the Warrior of the Week award and was nominated for a base-wide award, the Group Monthly Tuskegee Team Award (the air expeditionary wing in which the 403rd SFS is deployed with shares its heritage with the 332nd Fighter Group led by the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II).



Senior Master Sgt. Klint Krieger, 403rd SFS member, praised 403rd SFS members for their dedication and outstanding performance, especially in the austere conditions in which they have had to work and live.



"These men and women work 12-14 hours a day, wearing over 70 pounds of gear, carrying two weapons, enduring temperatures of up to 120 degrees, and sand storms that can last for days," said Sergeant Krieger. "They do this without complaint with up to six days on and only one day off."



When they did have time to spare, the Citizen Airmen of the 403rd SFS devoted their time to several charitable affairs, which the second rotation picked up on after the first one left the AOR for home.



"With the little time that they do have off, the 403rd men and women make further sacrifices by volunteering their time off to help others," said Sergeant Krieger. "They have volunteered numerous hours in supporting programs, such as gathering and supplying school supplies for (host nation) children, blood drives, the Walk for Breast Cancer and conducting base Retreat and Reveille ceremonies."



Sergeant Kreiger expressed his gratitude for the support the members of the 403rd SFS received across the board from those they know back in the states.



"It would be a great disservice to forget the families, friends and employers that have supported these brave men and women throughout these difficult times," said Sergeant Krieger. "Without their support this would not be possible. We would also like to thank the men and women of the 403rd wing for the overwhelming support that they have given us during this deployment. It is only with their hard work and dedicated professionalism that we have been able to take on this mission. The result is that we arrived here as one of the best trained, best equipped and best supported squadrons on base. We appreciate each and every one of you."



Staff Sgt. Tanya King also contributed to this article.