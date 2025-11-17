Flying Jennies Saddling Up For Major Deployment

Courtesy Photo | Reservists from the 815th Airlift Squadron "Flying Jennies" train in August for their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Reservists from the 815th Airlift Squadron "Flying Jennies" train in August for their upcoming deployment to Southwest Asia in early September. Part of their training includes using a new cargo delivery system, which enables them to drop cargo pallets more accurately. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff. Sgt. Tanya King) see less | View Image Page

Reservists from the 815th Airlift Squadron "Flying Jennies" will play a big role in supporting Central Command's airlift requirements during a deployment set to begin early September.



An advance deployment team departed Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Aug. 25 to lay the groundwork and arrange a "hand off" with the Reserve unit now deployed at the location, according to Lt. Col. Walt Ord, 815th AS chief of tactics. Next to arrive will be the aviation package (815th aircraft, aircrews and some maintainers). Following that will be the members who are rotating in to replace Airmen now deployed.



"We'll cover the entire spectrum of airlift operations for the C-130 -- anything from the basic air land on a 12,000-foot strip down to short field landings into a 3,000-foot strip," Colonel Ord said. "This will include airdrop and aeromedical missions. Those are the bulk of what we'll be doing."



The deployment will include a wide variety of Airmen from the 403rd Wing -- pilots, loadmasters, flight management personnel, administration specialists, computer specialists, as well as intelligence and life support personnel. A full maintenance package from the 403rd Maintenance Group will deploy to provide their critical work during the deployment.



Members of the Flying Jennies have been preparing for the 120-plus day deployment during the past few months. During July's Unit Training Assembly, for example, 815th loadmasters took part in training involving the Container Delivery System, making it easier to airdrop cargo more accurately.



"It was a good opportunity to rig the aircraft for different configurations that we don't get to see much here in the local training environment," said Staff Sgt. Garrett Hamilton, one of the 815th AS loadmasters who participated in the CDS training. "It was also a good refresher on different emergency procedures. We were able to share different techniques that we have all acquired from our different backgrounds."



"We've had some specific spin-up training, but the bulk of the crewmembers maintain a mission-ready status 365 days a year," Colonel Ord said. "The spin-up training involved specific items. The goal is to deploy from here with our full package, within a minimum amount of days."



The Flying Jennies are accomplishing other pre-deployment tasks, including physical exams, immunizations and local training requirements.



"The last few UTAs have been really busy for us, and we've received a lot of support from various wing agencies," said Lt. Col. Don Buckley, 815th AS director of operations. "We'll also be very busy the week prior to deploying."



With "crunch time" here, some of the other preparation work includes specific mission planning for air routes to the deployment location, diplomatic clearances being worked through Air Mobility Command and coordinating with the 403rd Maintenance Group on aircraft requirements, according to Colonel Buckley.



"It's a big ballet, all going on at the same time, with a lot of the big agencies working together to get it done," said Colonel Buckley.



Last year, the Flying Jennies volunteered for a 60-day deployment, departing in April. However, the upcoming deployment is much larger in scale, Colonel Buckley said. "This one is different because it's a partial mobilization - it's by the order of the president of the United States."



The Flying Jennies are ready to take on the task, Colonel Ord said. "The 815th is a very professional organization. These guys are the best at what they do, and they will be an asset to the CENTCOM commander."