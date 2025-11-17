Finding Success and Earning the Navy Top Gun Award for Exceptional Recruiting Excellence

HOUSTON, Texas – Construction Mechanic Second Class Andre Rodriguez, a San Antonio native and Navy recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, reached a remarkable milestone in his career by earning the prestigious Navy Top Gun Award.



Rodriguez's accomplishment stems from successfully enlisting nine future Sailors into the Navy in just one month. His exceptional performance in surpassing recruitment goals highlights the dedication, innovation, and effectiveness that the Navy Top Gun Award is designed to honor.



The Navy is more than a career for Rodriquez; it's a journey of self-discovery and connection. With six years of service under his belt, including time with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 in Gulfport, Mississippi, Rodriguez is now making an impact as a Navy recruiter attached to NTAG Houston.



“I always wanted to do a special duty,” Rodriguez explained. Inspired by his positive experience with his own recruiter, Rodriguez took the leap, joining Navy recruiting in May of last year.



Rodriguez describes himself as a blend of introvert and extrovert. “When I first meet people, I’m pretty soft-spoken, but once I get comfortable, my personality shines.”



His ability to connect is key to his success in building relationships with prospective Sailors—a crucial element of recruitment success and a hallmark of Top Gun-caliber recruiters. “I like to ask high school students what clubs they’re in, what sports they play,” Rodriguez said. “I played soccer and was in the band, so I can relate to a lot of what they’re going.”



Rodriguez acknowledges the challenges of recruiting, from reaching potential candidates to navigating the administrative complexities of the job. “Sometimes it takes three phone calls to reach someone, and other times, it’s 80,” he admitted. “There’s no one set way to get appointments. It’s about persistence and finding what works in the moment.”



The Top Gun Award also highlights teamwork, something Rodriguez greatly values.



“No one does this by themselves,” he said. “Whether it’s a fellow recruiter helping with paperwork or transporting a recruit, having a strong support system makes all the difference.”



For those just starting in recruiting, Rodriguez’s advice is simple: patience.



“Not everyone learns at the same pace. I like to think of myself as a sponge, but I’m still figuring things out,” he said. “One day, it all just clicks. Give it time, and it will come together.” As Rodriguez approaches his second year in recruiting, he remains driven by his desire to make a difference in the lives of others. “The Navy gave me opportunities I never imagined,” he shared. “Now, I get to share that with others and help them find their path.”



Rodriguez’s journey as a recruiter highlights the power of perseverance and teamwork. His ability to connect with recruits, build trust, and deliver exceptional results sets him apart as a leader in Navy recruiting.



NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. NTAG Houston employs more than 250 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.



