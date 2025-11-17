Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Greg Samarin, a radio operator with Expeditionary Operations...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Greg Samarin, a radio operator with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, flies a drone equipped with an M67 training grenade during an Unmanned Aircraft Systems course demonstration at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The course instructed Marines on analyzing system capabilities and designing drone configurations for various operational scenarios. The UAS are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. Samarin is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera) see less | View Image Page

From Training to Action: Marines Ready for Drone Live-Fire Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force integrated advanced drone technology into III MEF operations Nov. 6 at Camp Hansen, marking a significant step forward in unmanned systems employment in the Indo-Pacific region.



Marines from EOTG’s Unmanned Systems Branch developed first-person view drones that can be piloted remotely or programmed for autonomous flight, allowing them to adapt to a wide range of mission requirements.



Following classroom instruction and practical application, the Marines operated the drones in Camp Schwab’s training area, conducting both piloted and autonomous flights. During the exercise, they struck multiple targets across the range using inert training payloads, a required milestone before employing live ordnance in the coming weeks.



“The real capability lies in our Marines’ ability to design, build and program these systems,” said Maj Brant Wayson, the Unmanned Systems Branch officer-in-charge. “If a commander needs a drone to intercept a helicopter, strike a boat, or expand a communications network, we can build and deploy it quickly.”



Using additive manufacturing techniques, the Marines created custom adapters for the drones, including modifications to carry M67 fragmentation grenades. Their modifications reduced the procurement process and increased the time from concept development to production.



This is the first time drones with these additive manufacturing techniques have been fielded in Okinawa, according to Wayson, a milestone that required overcoming several logistical and technical hurdles. Wayson credited strong command support for enabling the team to rapidly transition from planning to execution.



“We trained the Marines and prepared for range operations in about 30 days,” Wayson said. “We’ve had to improve how quickly we can procure equipment, as well as teach practical robotics engineering skills. The truth is this isn’t just about drones, it’s about being able to field any robotic system in days to weeks instead of months to years.”



During the month-long effort, Marines gained proficiency in building and programming a variety of drones with different payload configurations.



“They’re learning how to integrate payloads ranging from explosives to advanced sensors,” Wayson said. “Whatever capability is needed, we can make it happen. We are ensuring our Marines are equipped to meet any challenge on the battlefield.”



Next month, the Marines will conduct the first live-fire exercise with drones in Okinawa with the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team, a milestone to enhance III MEF’s operational capability and increase lethality.