Jung Min Park, right, director of the Sunrin Aeyukwon Children's Home, presents a book documenting the history of the home to U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Douglas Sanders, left, assistant wing commander of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines and the children's home have maintained a strong relationship since the facility was established in 1952 with the help of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Naval Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 101. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

1st MAW assistant wing commander visits Sunrin Aeyukwon Children's Home

POHANG, Republic of South Korea – What began as an act of compassion during the Korean War has grown into more than seven decades of friendship between U.S. Marines and the children of Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon. In 1952, in the midst of the Korean War, U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing witnessed the suffering of children who had lost their families, homes and sense of security. Moved by what they saw, the Marines set aside their roles as warriors and became caretakers. They personally raised $3,500 to build what would become the Marine Memorial Orphanage–later named the Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon–with assistance from Naval Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 101.

This past August, Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders, assistant wing commander of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, visited the Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home with his team. The group toured the facility with Jung Min Park, the home’s director, and members of the staff.

The visit began with Park showing the team two memorial plaques that had been relocated from the home’s original site to its current location. The plaques serve as a lasting reminder of the long-standing relationship between 1st MAW and the home. To many, 70 years might sound like just a long friendship, but for the Marines and the children’s home, it represents a unique and enduring bond.

“Some bonds are forever, particularly those formed during wartime,” Sanders said. “I contend the relationship between the Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home and 1st MAW is indeed one.”

After the tour, Sanders and his team met with some of the children. The excitement was evident on the children’s faces as they welcomed the Marines dressed in their historic service uniforms. Smiles and laughter filled the room as the children eagerly asked question after question, thrilled to meet the visiting Marines.

One particularly touching moment came at the end of the visit. Three residents of the home had just returned from an event and were curious about the visitors. The youngest, a girl no older than 10, approached 1st Lt. Araseli Servin, aide-de-camp, with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and asked about the ribbons on her uniform. Servin explained each ribbon and a quiet bond formed between them.

Sanders and his team's visit underscored why the relationship between the Marines and the children’s home has endured for more than 70 years.