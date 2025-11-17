OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marine finance managers awarded for their successful efforts

Photo By Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Sernick, left, a financial management resource analyst...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Sernick, left, a financial management resource analyst with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. The award ceremony was held to recognize finance Marines across III MEF for their efforts in managing their respective unit’s budget, enabling III MEF to use its financial resources to the fullest potential. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force gather to award financial management Marines at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9. The award ceremony was held to recognize finance Marines from across III MEF for their efforts in managing their respective unit’s budgets, enabling III MEF to maximize efficient use of financial resources.



“These Marines’ efforts have ensured that fiscal resources have been used effectively to increase operational and material readiness,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Marc Daigler, the assistant chief of staff for the III Marine Expeditionary Force Comptroller.



U.S. Marine financial management resource analysts with III MEF were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals by Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III MEF, in recognition of their efforts to effectively manage the unit’s funds.



“These Marines displayed a high degree of proficiency. They had to sort through thousands of different transactions and ensure that processing was correct,” said Daigler. “Each command across the MEF closed the fiscal year with a 99% obligation rate. This meant that each command had used 99% of its available funding before the opportunity to do so was closed on 30 September 2025.”



The financial managers of III MEF coordinated efforts across the organization’s functional areas to maintain, monitor, and reconcile the finances of the unit. The unit’s finances are managed by roughly 50 Marines who coordinate the allocation of funding for the entirety of III MEF; a force of over 20,000 Marines who stand ready to defend the U.S. and our allies in the Indo-Pacific region.



“They took great care and effort to correct accounting transactions, ensuring that everything was properly processed,” said Daigler. “This requires a high degree of technical expertise and determination to work through transactions with their supporting command supply sections.”



The continued diligent and meticulous efforts of III MEF’s financial management Marines enables the unit to continue to utilize its budget effectively. This empowers III MEF to be able to effectively accomplish their mission to continue to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.