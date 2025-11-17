51st CES conducts ROWPU 1500 tests at Osan Your browser does not support the audio element.

OSAN AIR BASE, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron successfully tested reverse osmosis water purification units (ROWPU 1500) at Osan Air Base, Oct. 16, 2025 showcasing their ability to convert locally sourced water into potable water.



During the demonstration, Airmen set up systems to draw water from a nearby source and run it through a series of filtration stages. Each ROWPU 1500 can produce up to 1,500 gallons of clean drinking water per hour. The process begins as raw water flows through hoses into a multi-media filtration system made up of layers of rock, pebbles, sand, and a 20-micron industrial filter bag that removes larger particles. From there, the water is pushed through four reverse osmosis vessels pressurized at 550 PSI, filtering out microorganisms and microscopic contaminants before the water is ready for consumption.



The test served as a proof of concept for the unit’s ability to provide a reliable, on-site drinking water source during contingency or emergency operations. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Hamill, 51st CES water and fuel maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, led the demonstration and highlighted the critical role the units play in enhancing base readiness.



“In the event that Osan loses its main water supply and we have to fight tonight, the ROWPU 1500s will be our answer,” Hamill said. “Whether we need water for drinking, cooking or personal hygiene, these systems ensure that we have a measure in place for real-world events.”



The hands-on training and successful demonstration underscored the squadron’s commitment to maintaining mission readiness under any circumstance. By refining their ability to rapidly deploy and operate these systems, the 51st CES ensures Osan Air Base remains prepared to sustain essential water needs during contingencies, reinforcing the installation’s overall resilience and operational capability.