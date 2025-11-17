Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron Grow Capabilities with the Guam Police Department SWAT Team Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tumon, Guam - Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, deployed in support of the 11th Air Task Force in Guam, integrated with the Guam Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team for a multi-day training course in late September 2025.



Members participated in a three-day tactical tracking course and finished with one day of joint close-quarters battle (CQB) training. The training enabled both teams to learn from each other while working as a one cohesive unit.



“This experience has given our members a peek behind the curtain to see how our local counterparts come together to negotiate difficult tasks,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Hemsley, 824th BDS combat generation team trainer. “We integrated with local entities and ensured we’re all focused on mission readiness.”



Stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, the 824th BDS specializes in integrated air base ground defense operations and expeditionary security missions in austere environments.



During the training, Airmen and SWAT members exchanged tactics, techniques and procedures to refine their skills in tracking, complex problem solving, room clearing and communication under high-stress conditions. The collaboration provided both teams with valuable insights into each other’s operational methods.



“We had the opportunity to learn new tricks, and then we could refine the skills that we already have in our toolbox,” said Hemsley. “This training enabled our Airmen to understand what complex problem solving is at this level.”



The training underscored the importance of joint readiness and community partnership, aligning with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept by improving the unit’s ability to operate effectively alongside local security partners.