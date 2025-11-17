11th Cyber Battalion Change of Responsibility

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family bade farewell to Command...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family bade farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Keyne A. Smith, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 11th Cyber Battalion, Leviathans, and welcomed CSM David Herrera Jr., their new senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’, in a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Charles E. Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Bn., in Darling Hall, October 3. see less | View Image Page

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends, and Family bade farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Keyne A. Smith, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 11th Cyber Battalion, Leviathans, and welcomed CSM David Herrera Jr., their new senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’, in a ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. (LTC) Charles E. Suslowicz, commander of the 11th Cyber Bn., in Darling Hall, October 3.



LTC Suslowicz told the gathering that the Change of Responsibility ceremony was an important day in the history of the 11th Cyber Bn. as it commemorated the extraordinary service of CSM Smith, “who has guided this battalion with an uncompromising commitment to our Soldiers,” and welcomed a new senior enlisted leader, CSM Herrera, who would now take on that “solemn” responsibility.



“There are leaders who supervise and there are leaders who transform,” said Suslowicz, looking directly at Smith. “You are the latter. For the last two years you have stood in the center of this formation as a steward of our standards, a relentless advocate for our Soldiers, and the moral compass of this battalion.”



The battalion commander then listed the significant changes that had occurred during her tenure including: participating in multiple “successful” Combat Training Center rotations; implementing a sustainable readiness and providing the teams consistency and clear expectations for the months ahead; and the transition of the Remote Cyber Team and Single-Source SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) Team from concept to supporting real-world operations on a daily basis.



“A far cry from concerns, not that long ago, that Soldiers in 11th Cyber Bn. would not be able to ‘be on mission’,” said Suslowicz.



“Beyond this transformation, your legacy is written in the men and women of the 11th – toughened by your standards, guided by your counsel, and inspired by your example,” added Suslowicz. “I know many of our junior NCOs recall a time when you dropped what you were doing to make yourself available as a mentor, personally intervened to help a Soldier in need, or demanded more because you believed they were capable.”



After recognizing Smith’s Family for their sacrifices and support, which allowed the entire battalion to benefit from their mother’s counsel, experience, and insight, Suslowicz thanked CSM Smith, on behalf of the battalion, the Families, and the Soldiers she served day in and day out.



“Distinguished guests, colleagues, family, and friends, thank you for joining today’s ceremony. I will not be before you long as I have completed point-to-point engagements to express my gratitude and appreciation, leading up to this moment,’ said Smith in her remarks. “However, I must thank God for blessing me and keeping me. Without him, this tour of duty would not have been possible. Thank you to my not-so-little humans, Nyalah and Ty’Son (Smith’s children), for pushing me. You make me proud every day and hopefully I have done the same.”



In his remarks CSM Herrera thanked his family, past and present leaders, and then ended by addressing the battalion Soldiers.



Herrera remarked that early in his career a leader once told him, “You will not appreciate these moments until they are a memory.”



His past leadership, those who had invested their time, energy, and wisdom throughout his career, had shaped the kind of Soldier he strives to be every day: to lead with purpose; to empower leaders; and be accountable and present.



“Lastly, To the Soldiers of the 11th Cyber Battalion, I am humbled by this responsibility and motivated to serve. This is our moment now – so, let’s go make some memories. Leviathan 7 signing on the net. Global Reach… Global Impact”