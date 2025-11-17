Photo By Christine Mitchell | U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the...... read more read more Photo By Christine Mitchell | U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 (July 1 – September 30), recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals. see less | View Image Page

AMC highlights Employee of the Quarter achievements

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 (July 1 – September 30), recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.



The third quarter winners are:



• Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Mr. Scott M. Merrifield

• Logistics Data Analysis Center – Mr. Jeffrey A. King

• U.S. Army Transportation Command – Mr. Andre J. Cameron

• U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Ms. Emily M. Cassner

• U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Ms. Athena M. Hooks

• U.S. Army Contracting Command – Staff Sergeant John H. Ayres

• U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Mr. Cory K. Henck

• U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Ms. Crystal L. Harry

• U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Mr. Kevin S. Wojtkiewicz

• U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Mr. Craig T. Callahan

• U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Mr. Robert J. Smerdon

• U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Mr. Ross B. Pursifull



A placard honoring each selectee is displayed at AMC Headquarters as a testament to their achievements.



“The AMC Employee of the Quarter program highlights individuals who demonstrate innovation, dedication and excellence, reinforcing a culture of achievement and productivity across the enterprise,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff. “Their contributions strengthen AMC’s ability to support Soldiers worldwide, reinforcing the command’s role as the Army’s premier materiel integrator.”