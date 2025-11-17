Photo By Emily Swedlund | NEW LONDON, Conn. (Sept. 30, 2025) - Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen, of Naval...... read more read more Photo By Emily Swedlund | NEW LONDON, Conn. (Sept. 30, 2025) - Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen, of Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), receives the Sailor of the Year award from the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily Swedlund /Released) see less | View Image Page

NSMRL Diver Recognized as Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Serviceperson of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEW LONDON, Conn. – Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen with Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut as their 2024-2025 Serviceperson of the Year (SPOY).



The SPOY award honors exceptional active-duty, reserve, or National Guard servicemembers who demonstrate exemplary service to their branch and make a meaningful impact within their communities. The SPOY is selected by the chamber’s Military Affairs Council from a pool of past Serviceperson of the Month (SPOM) winners, of which Ahnen was selected in November 2024.



“This award supports recognition of outstanding military personnel stationed in the New London and Groton area who have not only excelled in their branch duties, but demonstrated a passionate commitment to acts of community service.” said Elizabeth Lupo, co-chair of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Military Affairs Council.



The Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut hosted a celebratory breakfast at Port ‘N Starboard in New London. In attendance were many local civic and military members, the mayors of New London and Groton, and two local senators. Special remarks were given by David Roberts, vice president, strategic submarine program, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Maj Gen. Francis J Evon Jr., Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, Rear Adm. Gregory Rothrock, 44th Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and Capt. Craig E. Litty, Commanding Officer of Submarine Base New London.



“These events are very important to connect with the business community and the military community,” said Megan Gilbert, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. “We offer breakfast and words of encouragement as a small token of our appreciation.”



Ahnen was recognized at the conclusion of the ceremony for his leadership in the community and his dedication to service in his position as leading petty officer and dive supervisor in the NSMRL dive department.



“Like many awardees, I don’t do what I do expecting an award, but my mom always told me that if you can’t be the reason someone smiles today, absolutely don’t be the reason they frown,” said Ahnen in his acceptance speech. “I really try to live by the ‘just be helpful’ mantra, so it’s an amazing honor to be recognized for that.”



Ahnen has supported many local schools for STEM nights and career days, volunteered for Navy Week outreach, Scouts of America day, Earth Day cleanups, and other base-wide volunteer events. He is also a sexual assault victim advocate for Submarine Base New London.



“Today we celebrate the chambers’ Serviceperson of the Year, which is the culmination of the chambers’ serviceperson of the month program with all the local servicemembers of the area,” said Litty during his remarks. “Recognizing the servicemembers of southeastern Connecticut for their work and dedication in their job, but most importantly, in the strong community we have here in southeastern Connecticut is truly amazing.”



NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development and based out of Groton, Connecticut, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance.