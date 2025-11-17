USACE, KDFWR stabilize shorelines, improve fish habitat at Rough River Lake Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Rough River Lake project office recently partnered with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to pilot the use of a hydroseeder to restore vegetation on eroding shorelines around the project. The innovative tool sprays mulch and native seeds with a pump and mixing tank—helping vegetation grow faster and stabilize eroding banks.



Adam Taylor, Rough River Lake park ranger, spearheaded the effort, which took place at the project in Falls of Rough, Kentucky, from Sept. 9-11.



“This is a great step toward protecting our lake’s natural resources,” said Taylor. “By enhancing the shoreline with vegetation, we not only help prevent erosion but also create a stronger foundation for a thriving aquatic ecosystem.”



The team used boats and a large hose to distribute the hydroseeding mixture, which was custom blended for Rough River Lake, along the designated shorelines.



In addition to the hydroseeding, the team also placed evergreen trees, donated through the Christmas tree recycle program, and reef balls in the lake to create new underwater fish habitats, boosting the ecosystem both above and below the water’s surface.



“We were not able to do the Christmas tree drop in the winter and spring like we normally do due to all the flooding we had,” Taylor added. “However, we’re excited to be able to give these trees a second life in the lake, where they will serve as habitats for the local fish population.”



Evergreen trees are known to create ideal environments for attracting and supporting a wide range of fish species and other aquatic organisms. As these trees decompose, they release nutrients that promote the growth of plankton and invertebrates, which form the basis of the aquatic food chain. The donated trees are strategically anchored to environmental-friendly weights and submerged at various depths to provide essential places for fish to feed, shelter and spawn. They make great refuge and feeding habitat for game fish, as well as small fish and invertebrates that are crucial for a thriving ecosystem, according to KDFWR.



These efforts showcase the strong partnership between USACE and KDFWR, demonstrating their ongoing dedication to preserving and enhancing the health and resilience of Rough River Lake. By combining hydroseeding, tree placement and reef ball installations, they are working together to create more stable shorelines and stronger fisheries for the future.



“By working together with our partners, we’re not only protecting the shoreline but also improving the lake’s ecosystem,” Taylor said. "We’re excited to see the positive impact these actions will have on Rough River Lake, benefiting both wildlife and visitors for years to come.”