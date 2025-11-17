Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Story by Cynthia Stephenson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Harrisburg Battalion

    Franklin Army Recruiters empower local students

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA- Franklin Army Recruiting Station demonstrates its commitment to community readiness by applying the life-saving skills learned through the Harrisburg Recruiting Battalion’s American Red Cross First Aid, CPR, and AED Instructor-Led Training.

    Staff Sgt. Swantek, Hughes and Jenkins recently certified through Harrisburg Recruiting Battalion, returned to a local high school to teach American Red Cross First Aid, and CPR fundamentals, bringing essential emergency response readiness directly to the next generation. Their efforts reflect the broader initiative across the battalion, empowering Soldiers not only to uphold personal readiness but to strengthen the preparedness and safety to the communities they serve.

    During their visit, Staff Sgt. Swantek noted how effective and impactful training is when presented in an engaging and interactive way. “The students respond well to the class especially if you make it fun and engaging,” he shares. “They pick up on the material quickly as well.” By making life-saving skills approachable and memorable, Soldiers like Swantek ensure that young people gain both confidence and situational awareness, tools that can make a critical difference during real emergencies. Teaching these skills early establishes a foundation of readiness that can spread throughout entire communities.

    For the Soldiers of Franklin Army Recruiting Station, the mission extends beyond wearing the uniform. It is about leadership, service, and reinforcing the Army’s core value of selfless service. As these newly certified instructors share their knowledge in classrooms, community events, and Future Soldier programs, they are building a culture where readiness is shared, and life-saving knowledge becomes common practice. Franklin Station’s initiative is just one example of how Soldiers continue to lead by example, ensuring that every generation is prepared and ready to respond when it matters most.

