Photo By Scot Keith | Joint Base Lewis-McChord Command Sgt. Major Ronald Hansen; Mary Cron, Financial Readiness Program manager at JBLM's Armed Forces Community Service; and JBLM Garrison Commander Col. Joseph Handke pose with a ceremonial check Nov. 12 at the Holiday Assistance Program kickoff on Lewis Main. (Photo: Scot Keith, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs)

JBLM programs help provide Thanksgiving meals

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2025 Holiday Assistance Program kicked off Nov. 12 at JBLM’s Garrison Headquarters on Lewis Main, representing another year of giving, from thankful donors to grateful service members.



Thanks to the donation-based program, more than 600 military families at JBLM and Yakima Training Center will receive either a $35 voucher for food for human consumption, or a voucher valued at $35 for a turkey and a bag of groceries donated by the Lewis Main Commissary, said Mary Cron, Financial Readiness Program manager at JBLM’s Armed Forces Community Service.



“The program is meant to help provide a more bountiful Thanksgiving meal,” she said.



Representatives from 25 units received the program’s vouchers at the opening ceremony to distribute to Soldiers, Sailors and Marines who are in need financially. The certificates will be valid until Nov. 28, and those distributed on JBLM are for use at the Lewis Main Commissary.



On McChord, 22 units will receive turkeys, and 320 turkeys will be passed out Nov. 20 as part of Operation Turkey Drop. The event is coordinated by the Team McChord First Sergeant Council and multiple organizations, including the McChord Commissary, which is donating 100 turkeys and 100 bags of food for side dishes, said Master Sgt. Julie Rice, of the 62nd Maintenance Group.



“I think it's such a blessing for so many families,” she said. “I just told one of my Airmen the other day that she was going to be receiving this, and literally, tears came out of her eyes.”



Anyone who needs assistance or knows of a service member in need may reach out to the Financial Readiness Program at AFCS, located in Waller Hall on Lewis Main, at usarmy.jblm.imcom.list.afcs-financial-readiness@army.mil.



The Holiday Assistance Program relies solely on donations. To donate, visit https://jblm.armymwr.com/programs/donations, and specify on the form the donation is intended for the Holiday Assistance Program.



For more information about donating to Operation Turkey Drop, contact the Team McChord First Sergeant Council at teammcchordfirstsergeants@us.af.mil.