Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Zachary Lunn, noncommissioned officer in charge of apheresis, 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, smiles at his workstation at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 2025. The 379 EMDS apheresis element is known as the Blood Donation Center, which collects and provides whole blood and blood components for the base's area of responsibility. Apheresis refers to the process of separating blood components like platelets and white blood cells from whole blood. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Lunn)

A lifeline in the field: Air Force lab technician maintains 379th EMDS Blood Donation Center

The 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron apheresis element at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, known as the Blood Donation Center, serves as the only collection center in the region that provides lifesaving blood supplies to critically wounded warfighters.



The BDC’s mission is to collect and provide blood products. For collecting specific blood components like platelets, a coagulating agent that minimizes bleeding, technicians are trained on the apheresis process necessary to separate the component from the blood and return the rest to the body. This requires the expertise and vigilance of medical laboratory technicians such as U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Lunn who maintain these blood products for medical and operational readiness at the U.S. Central Command’s regional headquarters.



As the noncommissioned officer in charge of apheresis, Lunn leads a team of technicians to ensure the quality and availability of whole blood collection kits and other blood components at the BDC. After collection, the blood products are used at Al Udeid AB’s medical treatment facility or distributed to other locations in the AOR via the Blood Transshipment Center.



Lunn also manages the BDC team’s training for the Walking Blood Bank, which serves as an immediate resupply of blood in the event of a large-scale contingency.



“Just like in the states, whole blood, and blood products (i.e. platelets, plasma) are a critical lifesaving measure for any critically injured patient,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Nancy Johnson, commander, 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron. “In a deployed environment, it becomes that much more critical. He is truly my subject matter expert, and we depend on his expertise during any real-world event and training exercises.”



In June 2025, Johnson nominated Lunn for the Air Force Medical Service Trusted Care Hero recognition, for exemplifying a culture of safety and proactive intervention upon discovering 42 whole blood collection kits for K-9 warfighters at their new blood platelet collection site.



He observed that the products were still viable, and without delay, orchestrated a direct transfer of the products to the U.S. Army veterinary clinic on base, which collaborates with K-9 units under the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron.



According to Johnson, Lunn’s intervention prevented delays in restocking the K-9 blood supply, at a time when access to whole blood bags were already limited across the entire AOR.



His dedication to readiness led to a new joint training opportunity with Army veterinarians for the BDC team to learn how to draw canine blood.



“This kind of interaction got the ball rolling for a good connection between the Army veterinary clinic and us,” he said, sharing the team’s enthusiasm to include medical support of military working dogs in their skillsets.



Lunn’s strive for excellence in his daily actions represents every Airman’s credo to aim high in all they do to achieve the mission.